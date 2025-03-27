Viral success is unpredictable, short-lived and rarely translates into long-term business growth — do this instead.

Going viral on social media sounds great, right? One big post, and suddenly, your brand is everywhere. But here's the problem: Viral success is unpredictable, short-lived and rarely translates into long-term business growth.

I know this firsthand. With millions of followers across LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube and a track record of building successful digital marketing campaigns, my approach to social media isn't about chasing trends. It's about creating content that drives real business results. I've helped brands (including my own) scale sustainably without relying on fleeting viral moments.

If you're an entrepreneur, you need a social media strategy that works every day, not just when the algorithm blesses you. Instead of chasing viral content, let's talk about how to build a sustainable and profitable social media presence that actually helps your business grow.