Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How often does the content you receive truly speak to you? Chances are, rarely enough. Language, cultural differences, personal interests and biases all dilute the clarity of what we share with one another.

Thanks to generative AI, access to information and personalized content is no longer a privilege; it is now available to everyone, regardless of income and social status.

Think about it as a technological revolution — when household items became transformed from luxury goods to everyday necessities. The content production and delivery are expanding in a similar way.

Generative AI has a huge impact, especially in entertainment, where there is a fierce race for every user's attention. We now have the tools to create adaptive systems, and generative AI is already cutting content creation costs. Soon, it can deliver information far better, making idea exchange truly meaningful.

Related: 5 Tips for Deploying Generative AI to Grow Your Business

Human and AI interaction

Today, AI considers your needs, making interaction easier and more comfortable. This applies to everything, from the thinking process to content consumption.

The same goes for the ways I use AI. Sometimes, I prefer to speak my thoughts aloud, and sometimes, I like typing them out. Technology is no longer a barrier, yet it didn't have such capabilities in the past.

There are some areas where AI already beats humans. For example, emotions or distractions cloud human perception, so we tend to misinterpret someone's words. If I ask ChatGPT for clarification, it highlights my missed points. This helps me look at things more objectively.

People need to be able to express what they want clearly, guide the system in the right direction, and stay involved by checking in regularly. It's crucial to step in and teach the AI if it starts heading off track. This whole process is a lot like how we learn through reinforcement. We have the ability to shape how AI evolves, and honestly, those skills — communicating, guiding and teaching — are some of the most exciting parts of interacting with it.

When working closely with AI, I've noticed that people use only one to three percent of their potential. They aren't lazy; they just make mistakes. That is, humans spend 97% of their potential repeating the same mistakes that others have already made. And that's natural because one human brain can't cover all of human history and experience. AI can't do it yet, either. However, AI and neural networks have access to much more information and knowledge of both successful and failed methods to achieve a result.

It would be wonderful if people also knew that a particular method is not successful in certain circumstances and, therefore, it is better to try something else. In this way, we could make new mistakes rather than repeating old ones.

How does AI make user experience more personalized?

Generative AI is unlocking new possibilities in game design. Studios use this technology to shape game worlds and bring a sense of spontaneity to video games, which used to be exclusive to tabletop role-playing games.

In Skyrim, the Mantella AI mod improves players' interactions with NPCs. This technology integrates ChatGPT for dialogue, Whisper for speech recognition, and text-to-speech tools like xVASynth, which allow NPCs to remember past interactions and respond contextually. AI mod makes conversations more meaningful and the gaming experience more personalized.

Meanwhile, Sony AI, in collaboration with Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment, developed Gran Turismo Sophy (GT Sophy), an advanced virtual racing agent. Using deep reinforcement learning, GT Sophy competes against human players in Gran Turismo.

These are just a few examples of how generative AI is being used in gaming. The technology is still in its early days, but as it develops, it promises to bring even more exciting experiences.

Related: How Generative AI Will Revolutionize The Future of Your Brand

From "impossible" to "what's next?"

Since I began using generative AI tools in 2024, my thinking has changed. I now approach problem-solving differently. Previously, if a task seemed too difficult, I might give up without even trying it. Now, when faced with something challenging, the first thing I do is write a prompt to ChatGPT.

For example, I might write, "How can I achieve X? Give me step-by-step instructions." When you see simple steps, even for very complex projects, the task stops seeming daunting. It turns what once felt impossible into something achievable.

I try to share this belief with my team. As an entrepreneur, I am responsible for inspiring, showing and explaining to others how to think bigger and take those first steps. When we work together, testing and iterating as a group, we can achieve far more than we ever could alone.

That said, people are highly resistant to change — everyone is. Of course, no matter how much you teach and motivate them, AI will never be useful to some people. Others need a role model. Still, another group requires some learning and training.

Taking that first step is often the hardest part. Once people see what's possible, they realize that the barriers are mostly in their minds. I believe we'll see the first outcomes of AI implementation closer to the end of 2025; still, it's a long-term process.

The future of AI-driven personalization

We're experiencing a revolution in how quickly we can achieve results. This shift puts people in the role of creators — individuals who dream up ideas, set goals and use tools to determine whether they're on the right track.

We have only begun to explore the potential of AI. Tools like ChatGPT have already changed how we express and share ideas, but the future holds even more exciting possibilities.

Success will come to those who deliver content and information more efficiently, faster and at a lower cost. The businesses that can master this sequence will emerge as leaders.

Let's remember that AI is just a tool. It can reduce costs, speed up production and increase deliverables. However, it cannot generate money on its own; that power belongs to people. We have the ideas, creativity and know-how to turn those possibilities into reality. With AI, we can make products more affordable, personalized and just-in-time.