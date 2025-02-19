Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With teams stretched thin and deadlines piling up, it makes sense that people are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for relief. But let's be honest—copying and pasting between your projects and ChatGPT isn't exactly efficient. Many stressed-out professionals are turning to this AI assistant to keep their sanity.

Instead of living in a separate tab, DeskSense has a browser extension. This means you can highlight text instead of copying and pasting, and those little bits of time add up significantly. Plus, DeskSense is powered by GPT, Gemini, Llama, Claude, and other top AI models for better results every time.

To sweeten the deal, this all-in-one AI tool is far more affordable than an OpenAI subscription. You only have to pay once for lifelong access with no recurring fees: $109 (reg. $719).

This AI can make your job less of a nightmare

Whatever you do for work, there's a good chance that AI can make your days easier or shorter. Even if it's just lessening your mental load, check out some of the ways that this AI browser extension could help:

Summarize content from web pages

Write newsletter and promotional emails

Generate code snippets in multiple languages

Create AI images or edit existing ones

If you're a writer like one of us on the StackCommerce deals team, you might use DeskSense to brainstorm new ideas when you're stuck, proofread an article for grammar errors, create images for a blog, or simply have it generate some motivational quotes for when you're having an off day.

Get a DeskSense AI lifetime subscription for $109 (reg. $719) for a limited time. No coupon is needed to get this price.

DeskSense AI Assistant - Pro Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $109



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.