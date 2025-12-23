Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Treating accessibility as a core product requirement, not a compliance checkbox, is a competitive advantage that most of your competitors are overlooking.

Building it in from day one costs 90% less than retrofitting and opens doors to enterprise deals, 70 million users and better product quality.

Accessible websites also outperform in search rankings. Furthermore, websites with accessibility scores 75/100 consistently outperformed their peers in revenue.

Last month, I spoke with a SaaS founder who was six months from Series A. Her product was elegant, her traction was solid, and her pitch deck was polished. But during due diligence, a potential lead investor asked a single question that derailed conversations: “Is your platform accessible to users with disabilities?”

She didn’t have an answer. The deal didn’t happen.

This scenario plays out more often than most founders realize. While established companies treat ADA compliance as a retrofitting exercise, often prompted by lawsuits or explicit requirements, startups have a different opportunity. Building accessibility into your product and website from day one isn’t just about risk mitigation. It’s a genuine competitive advantage that most of your competitors are overlooking.

The market reality: Size matters

Let’s talk numbers. More than 70 million U.S. adults, 28.7% of the population, have some type of disability. That’s not a niche demographic. That’s roughly one in four potential customers, users and advocates for your product.

When I work with early-stage companies on go-to-market strategy, I point out that they’re building businesses in a market where a quarter of potential users face barriers accessing most digital products. The startups that remove those barriers don’t just do the right thing; they access a substantial market that incumbents have largely ignored.

Here’s what makes this particularly relevant for B2B startups: About 13% of working-age adults have disabilities, and employment rates for people with disabilities are rising. Your users, your customers’ employees and your potential enterprise buyers include people who rely on accessible technology. If your product creates barriers for them, you’re limiting your addressable market.

The enterprise sales advantage

I’ve helped startups prepare for enterprise RFPs, and accessibility requirements are increasingly standard. Large organizations, particularly government agencies, healthcare providers and educational institutions, explicitly require WCAG 2.1 Level AA compliance in their procurement processes.

The Department of Justice’s April 2024 final rule under ADA Title II requires state and local governments to meet WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards by April 2026 for larger jurisdictions and April 2027 for smaller ones. If you’re selling to government, higher education or healthcare sectors that represent massive B2B opportunities, accessibility compliance isn’t optional. It’s a gate you must pass through to even be considered.

I worked with an education technology startup last year that lost three major university deals because they couldn’t provide a VPAT (Voluntary Product Accessibility Template) demonstrating compliance. Their competitors, including much larger vendors, had the documentation. They didn’t. Each lost deal represented $200,000+ in annual recurring revenue.

For startups targeting enterprise customers, investing in accessibility early isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s table stakes for winning contracts.

The cost argument: Build it in vs. bolt it on

Every founder I talk to is hyper-focused on efficient capital deployment. So let’s talk about the real costs of accessibility and why building it in from the start is dramatically cheaper than retrofitting later.



Scenario A: Building accessibility in



When you incorporate WCAG standards into your initial design and development process, the incremental cost is modest. I’ve seen this firsthand working with startups at various stages:

Accessible design systems: 10-15% additional design time

Accessible component libraries: 15-20% additional development time upfront

Testing with assistive technology: 5-10 hours per sprint

For a typical MVP development timeline, we’re talking about an additional two to three weeks of work and perhaps $10,000-$15,000 in additional development costs if you’re working with external developers.



Scenario B: Retrofitting later

Now consider retrofitting accessibility after you’ve built your product. I recently audited a fintech app that had been in the market for three years. The accessibility debt was substantial:

Frontend rebuild required for semantic HTML: 400+ development hours

Keyboard navigation implementation: 200+ hours

Screen reader compatibility: 300+ hours

Testing and iteration: 200+ hours

Total cost: $150,000-$200,000, plus four to six months of engineering time diverted from your roadmap. And that’s assuming you don’t face a lawsuit first, which would add legal costs, settlement payments and reputational damage.

The economics are clear: Building accessibility in costs a fraction of what retrofitting requires.

The legal reality: Small companies are targets

There’s a dangerous misconception among startups that ADA lawsuits only target large companies. The data says otherwise. In 2024, 67% of website accessibility lawsuits targeted companies with annual revenue below $25 million. Plaintiff attorneys often prefer smaller companies because they’re more likely to settle quickly rather than engage in prolonged litigation.

Over 4,000 accessibility lawsuits were filed in 2024, representing only a slight increase from 2023’s total but maintaining the intense legal pressure on businesses of all sizes. Even more concerning: 41% of federal cases in 2024 were against companies that had already faced previous accessibility litigation. Getting sued once doesn’t resolve the issue; it often makes you a known target.

The good news for startups? Unlike established companies with years of accumulated technical debt, you can build accessible digital properties from the start and avoid this risk entirely.

The product quality signal

I’ve noticed something interesting when evaluating startups from an investor or acquirer perspective: Accessibility implementation correlates strongly with overall product quality and engineering discipline.

Startups that prioritize accessibility tend to have better codebases, more robust QA processes and stronger attention to user experience details. Why? Because accessibility forces you to think systematically about edge cases, user diversity and systematic approaches to quality.

When your developers learn to write semantic HTML, implement proper focus management and test with keyboard navigation and screen readers, they’re building skills that improve overall code quality. When your designers learn to create high-contrast color schemes and clear visual hierarchies, they’re applying principles that benefit all users.

Accessibility isn’t a separate checklist. It’s an indicator of engineering and design maturity.

Practical implementation: The startup-friendly approach

Based on my work with early-stage companies, here’s a practical, capital-efficient approach to building in accessibility:

Phase 1: Foundations (week 1-2)

Start with education. Before writing a line of code, ensure your founding team and early engineers understand WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA principles. The W3C provides comprehensive documentation, and I recommend spending four to six hours in team workshops reviewing real examples of accessible and inaccessible implementations.

Establish design system foundations with accessibility baked in: proper color contrast ratios, logical heading hierarchies, keyboard-accessible interactive elements. Document these standards in your style guide.

Phase 2: Development practices (ongoing)

Integrate accessibility into your development workflow:

Use semantic HTML elements (button, nav, main, article) instead of divs for everything

Implement keyboard navigation for all interactive elements (Tab, Enter, Space, Arrow keys)

Add ARIA labels and roles where semantic HTML isn’t sufficient

Test with at least one screen reader (NVDA on Windows is free, VoiceOver on Mac is built-in)

The key is making accessibility a standard part of your definition of done, not something you check after the fact.

Phase 3: Testing and iteration (monthly)

Run automated accessibility scans using free tools like WAVE or axe DevTools to catch obvious issues. But understand that automated tools only catch 30-40% of accessibility problems. Budget four to six hours per month for manual testing with actual assistive technology.

Phase 4: Documentation (before sales)

Before approaching enterprise customers, prepare basic accessibility documentation:

Accessibility statement on your website

VPAT (if targeting government or education)

Summary of testing methodologies and compliance level

The SEO multiplier effect

Here’s a benefit most founders don’t anticipate: Accessible websites outperform in search rankings.

While accessibility isn’t a direct Google ranking factor, it improves every metric that Google does measure. Semantic HTML helps search engines understand content structure. Descriptive alt text provides indexable content. Clear navigation reduces bounce rates. Video captions create text content where previously there was only media.

I’ve worked with startups that saw 40-60% increases in organic search traffic after implementing comprehensive accessibility improvements. For bootstrapped startups relying on organic growth, this can be transformative.

A 2024 study analyzing over 63,000 websites found that sites with accessibility scores above 75/100 consistently outperformed their peers in revenue. Better accessibility leads to better user experience, which drives better business outcomes.

When to prioritize what

I’m pragmatic about early-stage realities. If you’re a two-person team building your MVP, you need to balance accessibility against other priorities. Here’s how I recommend thinking about it:



Must-haves from day one:

Semantic HTML structure

Keyboard navigation for all interactive elements

Sufficient color contrast (4.5:1 for normal text)

Descriptive alt text for images

Proper form labels

These requirements take minimal additional time but prevent the most common accessibility barriers.

Should-haves before public launch:

Screen reader testing

Comprehensive keyboard accessibility

Skip navigation links

Accessible error messages and validation

Captions for video content

Nice-to-haves for scaling

Advanced ARIA implementations

Comprehensive accessibility documentation

User testing with people who have disabilities

Accessibility statement with feedback mechanism

The key is avoiding costly technical debt while managing resource constraints. Building the foundation right costs little extra; neglecting it costs massively later.

The talent advantage

One more benefit I’ve observed: Startups that prioritize accessibility attract better engineering and design talent.

Accessibility demonstrates values-driven product development. Top engineers and designers want to work on products that reach everyone, not products that create barriers. When recruiting, emphasizing your commitment to accessibility can differentiate you from competitors in a tight talent market.

Taking action

If you’re building a startup in 2025, here’s my recommendation: treat accessibility as a core product requirement from day one, not a compliance checkbox you’ll address later.

Start by reviewing WCAG 2.1 Level AA guidelines and understanding what they mean for your specific product. Integrate accessibility into your design system and development workflow. Test with screen readers and keyboard-only navigation regularly.

The investment is modest. The returns, in market reach, enterprise sales capability, legal risk mitigation and product quality, are substantial.

Your competitors are overlooking this advantage. Don’t make the same mistake.