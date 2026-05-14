Tech Sector Layoffs Are Rampant — But These Senior-Level Jobs Are Still Safe From AI

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Tech layoffs are hitting hard, with companies like Meta, Coinbase and Block slashing their workforce by thousands. Entry-level jobs have been particularly targeted, as much of the basic coding can now be done by AI. But here’s the paradox: companies are actually hiring again—they’re just looking for mid- and senior-level engineers with AI skills who can manage AI agent teams and catch the coding errors that AI still makes.

“One experienced engineer can have the output of a whole team,” Chris Abbass, CEO of recruiting firm Talentful told The Wall Street Journal. Companies are also hiring for AI operations, AI maintenance and solutions engineers who implement AI systems and act as technical consultants.

Box CEO Aaron Levie says every bank, pharmaceutical company, and healthcare provider is now hiring people to implement AI agents. A new role is emerging: engineers who can wire up AI systems throughout a company’s infrastructure. And companies aren’t just looking for technical skills—they’re emphasizing soft skills like communication and collaboration as AI roles become more interpersonal.