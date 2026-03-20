Young Founders Are Using AI Agents to Run Their Entire Lives. Some Worry They’re Losing Control.

Will Laverty, 18, had a backlog of texts from his parents asking what he’d been up to. So he did what any tech bro would do: He put them in a group chat with his AI agent. His AI agent has access to his social media accounts, his banking information, and his calendar — and it runs 24/7 on his always-open MacBook.

Laverty isn’t alone. Young founders across Silicon Valley are using tools, such as OpenClaw, to manage their entire lives, from coding to emailing to texting family. Tejas Bhakta, 28, runs two companies on AI agents and says he feels “angst” when they’re not running.

But there are consequences. Laverty’s social media agent started randomly deleting his posts. One founder’s attention span is shrinking from constantly switching between coding ideas — he compared it to “TikTok for work.” Even worse, The New York Times notes these people worry “they are building something they don’t entirely control.” Still, Laverty says he “wouldn’t be able to go back.”