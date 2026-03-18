Nvidia CEO Says This App Is ‘The Next ChatGPT.’ What’s All the Fuss About?

Jensen Huang thinks he’s spotted AI’s future, and it’s not a chatbot. The Nvidia CEO gushed about OpenClaw to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, saying it is ‘definitely the next ChatGPT.”

The open-source AI agent clears your inbox, sends emails, manages your calendar, checks you in for flights, and completes all sorts of tasks at once with minimal user input. “In one line of code, you can create for yourself your own agent. Then, after that, just ask the agent to do whatever you want,” Huang said.

This week, Nvidia announced NemoClaw, its enterprise version of OpenClaw that adds security guardrails and Nvidia’s tools on top of the open-source platform. “Every carpenter can now be an architect,” Huang said.