Companies Only Have 3-5 Months to Outpace AI-Driven Cyberattacks Before They Become ‘the New Norm,’ Warns Top Tech Executive

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Warning: Businesses have a narrow window to beef up cybersecurity defenses before AI-powered attacks become routine, according to Palo Alto Networks tech chief Lee Klarich.

“We now estimate a narrow three-to-five-month window for organizations to outpace the adversary before AI-driven exploits start to become the new norm,” Klarich wrote in a Wednesday blog post.

Sophisticated AI models are raising the stakes, putting pressure on security teams to prepare for cyberattacks capable of exploiting previously unknown software vulnerabilities. Google said this week it stopped an attempt to use AI for mass exploitation, but hackers are already using available tools to exploit software flaws.

Last month, Anthropic limited the rollout of its Mythos model to companies including Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Amazon, Apple, and JPMorgan to test and fix vulnerabilities before hackers could abuse them. OpenAI announced its GPT-5.5-Cyber model last week.