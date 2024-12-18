Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether it's a startup taking its first steps, an SMB scaling new heights, or even an enterprise navigating the rugged peaks of sustained growth, the journey of building a business is an exciting one.

But no matter the size or stage of a business, one challenge always looms large: cybersecurity.

Every click, transaction and piece of data introduces potential vulnerabilities, and the rise of cybercrime — up by an astounding 600% since 2020 — has amplified the stakes. To make matters worse, modern attackers are not picky; they are opportunists. Their motivation is straightforward: achieve maximum gain with minimal effort. What was once considered an IT concern has indeed become a matter of business survival. Consequently, cybersecurity is no longer a question of if a business will face a threat but when.

Laying the groundwork right for a startup

Launching a startup is undoubtedly an exhilarating journey. Entrepreneurs often find themselves juggling a multitude of tasks, including securing funding, attracting customers and building a talented team. Amidst all this, one crucial aspect is often overlooked: security.

Cybercriminals often see startups as easy targets. With smaller teams and limited resources, they often lack the robust security protocols that larger enterprises typically have. Approximately 43% of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses, yet only 14% are adequately prepared to defend themselves. Interestingly, startup size can work to their advantage. With a smaller team, it's much easier to cultivate a culture of security from the ground up.

So, how can startups establish strong cybersecurity foundations without breaking the bank? First and foremost, employees serve as the first line of defense. Therefore, it is crucial for every startup to train each employee in the best security practices from the very beginning. This approach fosters an environment where everyone is aware, cautious and reactive to potential threats.

While passwords remain a fundamental security measure, relying solely on them can be risky. In such cases, implementing Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), utilizing multiple passkeys, or even integrating biometric options can significantly strengthen password security. Additionally, regular offline data backups, encrypting sensitive information, and updating software with regular patches are equally essential.

Finally, many startups often do not have the luxury of having dedicated security personnel like CISOs. So, having a basic Incident Response Plan covering the fundamentals becomes invaluable. Such a plan ensures they're prepared to respond effectively in the event of an attack, providing a safety net during challenging situations.

Expanding securely for scaling startups

When scaling a startup, one of the key questions leaders often grapple with is: "When is the right time to bring a CISO on board?" For many organizations, the need for a CISO becomes particularly acute during the expansion stage. As they diversify their customer base or prepare for significant transitions, having someone dedicated to overseeing cybersecurity can be crucial in building trust across the clientele, ensuring that the product is seen as safe and reliable. With a CISO's expertise, navigating essential regulatory compliance and certifications can be much easier.

This expansion also introduces more users, employees, and devices that require careful management. Endpoints especially present a troubling dilemma. As startups scale and the number and diversity of endpoints increase, managing them becomes cumbersome. A Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution streamlines the management and security of all these devices from a centralized console. This unified approach simplifies IT administration, significantly enhances security, and ensures seamless access to applications and data.

Yet, securing endpoints is only one piece of the puzzle. As more businesses move their assets to the cloud and hybrid work is likely to continue forever, attackers are constantly on the hunt for unsecured identities. In fact, 93% of organizations have experienced two or more identity-related breaches in the past year. This highlights the pressing need for robust identity solutions like Identity and Access Management (IAM). IAM plays a crucial role in ensuring that everyone who requires access is granted the appropriate level of access — at the right time and from the right devices.

With the right team and tools in place, this is also an ideal time for organizations to start adopting a zero-trust architecture (ZTA). With more employees working in a hybrid model, it's clear that merely protecting the network perimeter is no longer enough. ZTA underscores a fundamental shift in how security is perceived and emphasizes the importance of trust in every interaction. Adopting ZTA not only enhances security but also aligns with the modern demands of the workplace.

Future proofing enterprise security

Most established businesses are not just passive targets but part of an ongoing battle against various attacks. Ransomware and data breaches have emerged as the most prevalent threats, and their ramifications can be devastating. Over the last decade, approximately 27% of Fortune 500 companies have experienced data breaches.

While most established enterprises have in-house cybersecurity teams, the sheer volume of information they manage can lead to critical alerts being overlooked. With so much at stake, investing in a proactive security architecture that embraces automation is no longer optional — it's critical. Tools like Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) have become pivotal in this effort. When combined effectively, XDR can quickly pinpoint suspicious behavior occurring at endpoints, while SIEM complements this by correlating that information with network anomalies and security alerts. Additionally, having a Security Operations Centre can help businesses gain a complete overview of the threat landscape, including the various types of endpoints, software and third-party services.

Ultimately, the conversation about security isn't just about preventing attacks — it's about building resilience. Companies need to shift their mindset from a reactive approach to a proactive and strategic security posture to withstand and quickly recover from the inevitable incidents that may arise. By doing so, they will protect their assets and safeguard their future.