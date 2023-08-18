These guidelines should be followed closely to ensure that your site is extremely user-friendly and accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability or disability.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, sets out standards for accessible design, among other things. Non-compliance with this Act can be costly for businesses, with fines ranging from $55,000 to $150,000. All public and private entities with a digital presence are required to meet the standards set out in the Act. The ADA states that all electronic and information technology must be accessible to people who have disabilities. This category includes websites.

Many websites are not compliant with the ADA and their owners may not be aware of the requirements set out by the Act. Let's break down the requirements and explain how you can ensure that your business's website is compliant.

