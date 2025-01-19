The generation beyond Beta might have an advanced gaming experience, which might vary fromplayer to player courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI) and its subset- Generative AI.

AI is used in video games to create more realistic, responsive, and adaptive experiences for players. "On my business card, I am a corporate president. In my mind, I am a game developer. But in my heart, I am a gamer," said the late Satoru Iwata, CEO of one of the most iconic gaming companies, Nintendo. As children, we acquire interests, and it may or may not be sustained over time. But ask any millennial, they still go gaga over video games. It's one thing that keeps you close to your inner child. However, the generation beyond Beta (2025 and 2039) might have an advanced gaming experience, which might vary from player to player courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI) and its subset- Generative AI.

According to Allied Market Research, AI in the video games market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2022. Back home, the market is demonstrating a steady uptick, growing by 23 per cent in FY24 even in the face of regulation constraints.

AI ACROSS VALUE CHAIN

Holistically, AI methods adopted in the space include developing game landscapes, detecting cheats, generating content, optimizing cloud gaming, creating accessible interfaces, and analyzing and protecting user data. According to a report by Unity, 62 per cent of game studios now utilize AI tools across stages.

"AI tools can more efficiently detect bugs and glitches, shortening development time," said Milind D. Shinde, founder and CEO, 88 Games. Before AI became mainstream, Ubisoft launched Commit Assistant, an AI application which could predict errors in code before it is committed, enhancing the speed and accuracy of bug detection. "AI will also play a pivotal role in optimizing hardware performance through intelligent resource management, enhancing the gaming experience on high-end systems," noted Vishal Parekh, chief operating officer, CyberPowerPC India.

Diving deep, GenAI can help in all stages of the full gaming value chain. This includes game design, story and art, development, production art, quality assurance, deployment, marketing, streaming, and player support/safety. According to a BCG report, USD 169 million was poured into gaming-specific applications, such as generating in-game objects, or the textures or skins on those objects between 2019 and 2022. In March 2024, Tencent announced a tool called GiiNEX Game AI Engine that incorporated GenAI for developing city scenes in games.

ENHANCING PLAY

"AI enhances player experiences by personalizing gameplay and adapting challenges in real-time. By analyzing player behaviour and preferences, AI can modify game dynamics to ensure that every session is engaging, by altering difficulty levels, suggesting personalized game paths, or even modifying ingame narratives based on the player's actions," said Anand Mishra, CEO and co-founder, Glazer Games.

"These systems react to player actions and change over time, which can influence gameplay in subtle but impactful ways, enhancing realism and immersion," added Mishra. GenAI will let players have a unique gaming experience overall. Concurs Shinde, "Traditionally, game storylines are fixed, with minor variations depending on player choices. For instance, two players may take different routes but ultimately reach the same outcome. However, AI's generative capabilities can transform storytelling, allowing for endless, player-driven narratives instead of fixed paths."

Gaming start-up Khiladi Adda uses AI to better facilitate user experiences through game and tournament suggestions based on personal interests so that players focus on content relevant to their interests. Meanwhile, AI-facilitated fraud detection and real-time monitoring ensure the platform's safety and adherence to fair play. "Through AI, dynamic matching in tournaments ensures competitiveness while streamlining customer support using intelligent chatbots. These applications are of strategic importance to the platform's growth and toward building a safe, inclusive gaming ecosystem," said Satyam Rastogi, founder & CEO, Khiladi Adda.

THE BIG BET- NPC

In May 2023, NVIDIA debuted its Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for video games. The GenAIpowered technology would give life to non-playable characters (NPC) in video games, customizing the gaming experience for its players. ACE is designed to recognize speech, have text-to-speech features, and understand natural language. It will use your voice to animate the character's face and gestures. "We have made it possible for all kinds of characters to be generated...So, everybody's game is different…This is the future of video gaming," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA.

According to Inworld's 2023 survey, 84 per cent of gamers felt NPC would make a substantial difference to their gameplay experience. Allied Market Research also notes that AI in the video games market is expected to reach approximately USD 11.4 billion by 2032. "Future developments in AI are likely to include more advanced machine learning models that can create even more personalized gaming experiences and deeper narrative layers. AI might also lead to more sophisticated virtual and augmented reality experiences, making these technologies more accessible and integrated into mainstream gaming," shared Mishra on the future.