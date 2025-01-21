Influencer marketing provides a unique opportunity for B2B companies to cut through the noise of AI-generated content and grab attention with thoughtful, human-driven engagement.

With brand trust in the U.S. lingering below 40%, B2B brands are looking for ways to earn back trust and engagement from their audiences. But many B2B brands continue to overlook one marketing tactic: influencer marketing. Influencer marketing isn't just for B2C or direct-to-consumer brands. It's become a powerful, game-changing strategy for B2B brands of all sizes and audiences.

Influencer marketing provides a unique opportunity for B2B companies to cut through the noise of AI-generated content and grab attention with thoughtful, human-driven engagement. And research shows that people tend to trust individuals more than brands.

It's time for B2B brands to ditch the traditional marketing playbook and break through the AI noise with authentic influencer content. Because at the end of the day, B2B companies all have the same goal: building relationships with their audience to drive their business forward.

B2B influencers in the wild…and where to find them

Even though B2B influencers are already beginning to appear in niche industries, finding them can be hard, especially since they don't call themselves "influencers" per se. Even though they may be hard to find, it's important for B2B marketers to build closer relationships with them now as their audiences grow.

Start by attending B2B events where leaders speak and mingle. These events often showcase influential experts in your industry and opportunities to network and build connections. You can even follow up with connections post-conference via email or LinkedIn to keep that dialogue going.

Don't count webinars out, either. They often feature influencers who specialize in areas relevant to your business and offer opportunities for live Q&As. There are also tools like SparkToro that analyze influencers' audience insights and engagement metrics to match your brand's niche. Forming these connections makes a big difference in the long run.

What to look for in a B2B influencer

Whether it's LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter (X), TikTok or YouTube, an influencer usually has the power to "influence" decision-makers faster than brands because they humanize the content and amplify a brand in a more authentic way. It goes without saying that an influencer should specialize in your industry, but you should also make sure they have the expertise to share your ideas in ways that are easily digestible.

Always research an influencer's reputation. Past collaborations and partnerships can give insight into their impact and reliability throughout a campaign. How they interact with their community, whether responding to comments or coordinating LinkedIn Lives, can indicate how effective they might be.

Assess their audience engagement, too. And don't focus on audience size! High follower counts are less important in influencer marketing. Instead, focus on how the content creators who are making content that answers the type of questions your audience is asking. Also, look at how active an influencer's followers are and how they interact with posts. Ask yourself, "If I move forward with this influencer, will they drive customers to actively interact with our brand?" That's what B2B marketing leaders need to be thinking about.

And remember — not all results from these efforts will be quantitative. There are also intangible, qualitative benefits that can signal a deep affinity for your brand. For example, a prospect sharing a heartfelt email after seeing your brand on Instagram from their favorite influencer.

Employee advocates turned thought leaders

With many B2B organizations trying to do more with fewer resources, influencer marketing may seem like a stretch. However, brands have a valuable and often overlooked asset: their own employees. Encourage employees to become subject matter experts (SME) themselves by building a strong presence on professional platforms like LinkedIn or X.

That being said, not every employee will naturally fit the role of a thought leader. Enthusiastic employees and employees with expertise in specific areas will probably be the most effective. If you're a video marketing platform, for example, an introverted data analyst may not thrive as an influencer.

Promote a culture that supports and encourages advocacy. By empowering employees to share their knowledge, organizations can build a team of thought leaders who enhance the brand's credibility and authentically drive growth.

Unlocking the power of B2B influencer marketing

Influencer marketing isn't just for B2C brands. B2B brands now have a massive opportunity to use influencers to help build trust and engage with highly targeted communities. Case in point: 75% of B2B buyers now rely on social media to inform their purchasing decisions.

There's an audience for everything, and customers will be more engaged and loyal when content is uniquely genuine and valuable. It's just a matter of finding the right channel and the influencers to tell your story with the right approach. Influencer marketing is a great way for B2B brands to find that audience and build up trust. After all, B2C brands shouldn't have all the fun.