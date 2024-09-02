Influence is today's word of mouth. That means companies need to begin embracing influencers, exploring their unique ability to build trust, expand reach and foster authentic connections.

Long before marketing existed as the discipline it is today, people sought out the opinions of people they trusted before buying products and services. That channel remains powerful, and a well-conceived influence campaign can go far.

In the B2B realm, influencers stride the line between the physical and digital worlds and their stamp of approval has a huge impact. Securing third-party validation from influencers contributes to a higher ROI on your marketing investment via warmer leads and increased engagement.

If your marketing strategy doesn't include influencers, you're missing a powerful tool for reaching new audiences and building brand visibility. That means smart marketers today must embrace influencers in a meaningful way.