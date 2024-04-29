Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For every business striving to enhance visibility and market share, local listing marketing and social media are vital tools. And with 46% of all searches relating to location, the importance of local search marketing for enhancing visibility on Google is undeniable.

Local listings give customers who are in search of products or services crucial information about a business, which greatly improves the business's presence in search results. When coupled with social media, these tools form a comprehensive strategy that ensures a business is not only easily found but also actively engaged with by potential customers.

Optimizing social media profiles for local marketing

Local businesses that use social media for marketing purposes should include information such as an address, some contact details and a link to their website on their profiles.

By inserting such specifics, customers who live nearby can find and call the business without any difficulty. With a notable increase of "near me" mobile searches by 136% last year, making sure these details are included is more crucial than ever for local discovery.

Additionally, making use of location tags in social media posts and during events can further boost the business's local visibility and direct customers either to the physical store or the website.

Aside from the above, making sure that the NAP (short form for Name, Address and Phone Number) information is consistent across all platforms is crucial.

Search engines and social media platforms use this NAP data to verify a business's authenticity and credibility. Any variances in NAP confuse prospective customers and hurt the business's rankings in the search engines.

To help ensure consistency, frequent check-ups and NAP information updates on social media, local listings and business websites should be conducted as this will not only improve search engine optimization (SEO) but also build trust among customers and uphold your brand's reputation.

Location tagging as a way to increase visibility

Geotagging on social networks like Instagram and Facebook may lead to more visibility in local search engine results and location-based feeds. As a business, you should always tag your locations in posts and stories to attract local users.

In order to encourage customers to check in or tag your location, try and create an attractive spot within your premises that makes people want to take a photo, for example, a unique mural or interior. Providing rewards for check-ins, like discounts or prizes, can also be an effective way of encouraging this habit.

And once a customer tags your business, always highlight their posts on your business's social media, as this is a great way to inspire more visitors to share their experiences, which in turn increases community engagement.

Promoting local events on social media

Social media is one of the most effective tools available for building hype about local events or promotions. By creating, let's say, a Facebook event page, businesses can centralize information and manage RSVPs efficiently.

To boost your event's engagement, you can leverage live videos during the event for real-time interaction, attracting those who could not attend the event in person. Frequent updates for the event before the day can also let the local community stay updated so that they come in larger numbers and keep them informed.

Leveraging user-generated content to boost local listings

You can inspire your customers to share their stories and put your business's location tag on their posts to fill the content pool with real customer opinions. These user-generated segments are highly effective and can be used in different online platforms, such as social media and local listings.

Sharing real customer stories and photos is a great way to showcase interaction, while also boosting credibility and attracting new clients. You can further capitalize on this engagement by hosting contests and offering rewards for the best customer photos or stories shared, thereby enhancing your reach and engagement on social media platforms.

Engaging with local influencers and community groups

Connecting with local influencers and community groups is the most authentic way to increase your brand's visibility and level of engagement within the community. By establishing meaningful relationships with people whose values match your brand and actively participating in local events, you give your brand an opportunity to foster a deeper sense of community and a loyal customer base.

Monitoring and responding to reviews across platforms

You can use social media to track and reply to reviews over the local listings, which will have a positive impact on how people think of your business. So, make sure to incorporate responding to reviews into your social media strategy if you want to improve customer relationships and reputation management. And remember to always address both positive and negative reviews in a constructive way.

Local listing marketing and social media strategies, when combined, offer a holistic approach to digital marketing that enhances local visibility, engagement and SEO. As a business, you can implement this comprehensive approach to strengthen your local market presence and develop stronger community ties.