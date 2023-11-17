Report: Amazon Imposes a Harsh New Penalty for Workers Who Don't Return to the Office New internal documents viewed by multiple outlets shed light on the strict new policy.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • In May, Amazon rolled out a new mandate requiring most employees to be in-office three days a week.
  • New documents obtained by multiple outlets this week show that employees who do not comply with the mandate may not be eligible for promotions.
  • The company's in-office mandate has been met with backlash among Amazon employees.

Amazon's crackdown on remote work is now threatening to hinder employees' professional growth, according to a new leaked internal memo that implies employees who ignore in-office mandates might not be eligible for promotions.

Per documents viewed by Insider, the company is now requiring those seeking promotions to be in the office no less than three days a week. If they can't comply, they must have explicit VP approval for promotion eligibility.

Related: Amazon Workers Are Fighting (Each Other) About Office Return

"Managers own the promotion process, which means it is their responsibility to support your growth through regular conversations and stretch assignments, and to complete all the required inputs for a promotion," the notice reads. "If your role is expected to work from the office 3+ days a week and you are not in compliance, your manager will be made aware and VP approval will be required."

The harsh new policy comes after a global manager guide, which stated that Amazon managers were permitted to fire employees who did not comply with their team's return-to-office policy, was leaked in October.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser confirmed the news of promotion requirements to CNBC.

"Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees' growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee's readiness for the next level," Glasser told the outlet via email. "Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to be in compliance with company guidelines and policies."

Amazon did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment.

In February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company's new in-office mandate would require most employees to be in the office three days a week, effective May 1, 2023.

The decision met significant pushback from employees, who started a company Slack channel with more than 10,000 employees voicing their concerns about returning to the office.

Related: Amazon Employees Unite Against Return-to-Office Policy
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Amazon News and Trends Remote Workers Hybrid workforce Hybrid Work Return to office

