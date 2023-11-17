New internal documents viewed by multiple outlets shed light on the strict new policy.

Amazon's crackdown on remote work is now threatening to hinder employees' professional growth, according to a new leaked internal memo that implies employees who ignore in-office mandates might not be eligible for promotions.

Per documents viewed by Insider, the company is now requiring those seeking promotions to be in the office no less than three days a week. If they can't comply, they must have explicit VP approval for promotion eligibility.

Related: Amazon Workers Are Fighting (Each Other) About Office Return

"Managers own the promotion process, which means it is their responsibility to support your growth through regular conversations and stretch assignments, and to complete all the required inputs for a promotion," the notice reads. "If your role is expected to work from the office 3+ days a week and you are not in compliance, your manager will be made aware and VP approval will be required."

The harsh new policy comes after a global manager guide, which stated that Amazon managers were permitted to fire employees who did not comply with their team's return-to-office policy, was leaked in October.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser confirmed the news of promotion requirements to CNBC.

"Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees' growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee's readiness for the next level," Glasser told the outlet via email. "Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to be in compliance with company guidelines and policies."

Amazon did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment.

In February, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company's new in-office mandate would require most employees to be in the office three days a week, effective May 1, 2023.

The decision met significant pushback from employees, who started a company Slack channel with more than 10,000 employees voicing their concerns about returning to the office.

Related: Amazon Employees Unite Against Return-to-Office Policy