Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Nathan Stirk | Getty Images

Thousands of Amazon employees have joined a new Slack channel called "Remote Advocacy" to voice their concerns regarding the company's newly announced return-to-office policy. The policy mandates that beginning in May employees return to the office three days a week — a decision that has prompted some employees to organize a petition in opposition.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the new policy on Friday in an internal memo. Business Insider reported that the Slack channel was created within hours of the announcement to "advocate for remote work at Amazon." Employees also expressed dissatisfaction with the abrupt announcement and a lack of clarity from leadership. Some even suggested that the new policy is unnecessary and is a cost-cutting measure by way of forcing employees to resign.

CNBC reported on screenshots of comments from an Amazon newsfeed normally available only internally. One said in part that by "arbitrarily forcing return-to-office without providing data to support it and despite clear evidence that it is the wrong decision for employees, Amazon has failed its role as earth's best employer."

"I believe this decision will be detrimental to our business," the comment concluded, "and is antithetical to how we make decisions at Amazon."

The employee petition, which CNBC said had 5,000 signatures as of Tuesday evening, argues that remote work is more productive, saves money, improves work-life balance, and benefits marginalized people. Amazon employees seek the right to choose where they work, including remote locations.

With the new Slack channel gaining over 14,000 members as of Tuesday, Amazon employees seem ready to stand up against the new policy.

Steve Huff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Rare Penny Sells at Auction for $1.1 Million. Here's How to See If You Have One in Your Swear Jar.

A 1958 penny with a minting defect had one collector shelling out a whole lot more pennies to add it to their collection.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Starbucks' New Secret Drink Ingredient: Olive Oil

Beginning this week, you can buy three beverages with olive oil as an ingredient at Italian Starbucks locations.

By Steve Huff

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Health & Wellness

Want to Be More Productive? Stop Trying to Finish Every Task, and Do This Instead

If you only focus on your to-do list, you'll run out of the energy to complete it, says psychotherapist Katherine Morgan Schafler.

By Jason Feifer

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Culture

Don't Say It: These Are the Most Annoying Corporate Buzzwords, According to a New Survey

Over 1000 people were asked what office jargon they find bothersome (and bearable). Here's what they said — so that you won't.

By Jonathan Small