'It's Probably Not Going to Work Out for You at Amazon': CEO Andy Jassy Reprimands Employees Resisting Return to Office Mandate Amazon employees who refuse to come into the office three days a week will be forced into a "voluntary resignation."

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said employees who refuse to come back to work can find a job elsewhere.
  • Amazon’s return to office mandate went into effect on May 1.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is doubling down on the company's return to office policy.

The internet giant announced a return to-office mandate in February that would require all full-time employees to be in the office at least three days a week by May 1. The change garnered a great deal of pushback, including a petition against the policy with 30,000 signatures from Amazon workers—that was rejected by the company.

Although the mandate went into effect in the spring, employees are still questioning the decision. In an internal meeting earlier this month, Jassy allegedly said employees can either accept the change or see the door, according to Insider.

David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.Com Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

"It's past the time to disagree and commit," Jassy said, per Insider. "And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."

RELATED: Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Jassy's stark remarks come after Amazon announced it will force employees into a "voluntary resignation" if they aren't to comply with the return to office order.

The Amazon CEO was paid a total compensation of $1.3 million in 2022, according to the company's annual proxy statement, which is down from the $212.7 million he was paid when he stepped up to CEO in 2021.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Business News Remote Workers Andy Jassy Return To The Offices Return to office

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Quiet Cutting' Is the Latest Workplace Danger — Here Are 3 Signs You'll Be Out of a Job Soon

Sometimes, a role reassignment is a more cost-effective means of termination.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Unlike other companies that have mandated strict in-person attendance, Smucker's strategy allows its 1,300 corporate workers to be on site primarily during 22 designated "core" weeks each year.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Green Entrepreneur

Silicon Valley Tech Titans Are Building an Experimental City In Northern California

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is among the billionaires who paid $1 billion for land near an Air Force base.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Gregg Majewski of Craveworthy Brands on the Advantages of Being #2

Interview with founder CEO of Craveworthy Brands Gregg Majewski about the power of being second, prioritizing hospitality, and the ongoing need for human service workers.

By Shawn P. Walchef