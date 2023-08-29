Amazon employees who refuse to come into the office three days a week will be forced into a "voluntary resignation."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is doubling down on the company's return to office policy.

The internet giant announced a return to-office mandate in February that would require all full-time employees to be in the office at least three days a week by May 1. The change garnered a great deal of pushback, including a petition against the policy with 30,000 signatures from Amazon workers—that was rejected by the company.

Although the mandate went into effect in the spring, employees are still questioning the decision. In an internal meeting earlier this month, Jassy allegedly said employees can either accept the change or see the door, according to Insider.

David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.Com Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

"It's past the time to disagree and commit," Jassy said, per Insider. "And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week, and it's not right for all of our teammates to be in three days a week and for people to refuse to do so."

Jassy's stark remarks come after Amazon announced it will force employees into a "voluntary resignation" if they aren't to comply with the return to office order.