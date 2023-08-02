The billionaire Meta founder and CEO says he's not cutting weight currently.

More than a decade ago, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was embarking on a personal sustainability challenge to eat only meat he killed himself — but it looks like he's had a somewhat drastic change of heart.

In a recent Threads post in response to one from McDonald's calling for orders, Zuckerberg put in an extensive request of his own — then explained that he needs to consume roughly 4,000 calories daily during his training "to offset all the activity."

"It's so delicious…" Zuckerberg wrote after asking for 20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and some "side cheeseburgers for later."

Zuckerberg might be "lovin' it" now, but he actually opted out of running his own McDonald's franchise when his father gave him the choice between that and attending college as a teenager, CNN Business reported.

What are Mark Zuckerberg's favorite foods?

What other favorites of Zuckerberg's might make it onto the menu as he gets ready for a potential showdown with billionaire rival Elon Musk?

It's safe to say Zuckerberg might enjoy some Philz Coffee; he served it at his wedding to Priscilla Chan in 2012 and even invited father-son co-founders Phil and Jacob Jaber, Forbes reported.

The special day also featured food from the couple's favorite restaurants, Mexican spot Palo Alto Sol and Fuki Sushi, and Burdick chocolate "mice" for dessert (little mice-shaped truffles the couple shared on their first date), per The Washington Post.

Zuckerberg and Chan also showed their support to Bay Area restaurants amid the pandemic — giving a $100,000 check to eight of their local favorites, including those two that catered their wedding, Eater reported.

Palo Alto Japanese restaurant Dohatsuten; Los Altos Chinese spot Chef Chu's; Redwood City-based Vesta, a Bib Gourmand nominee; San Mateo sushi spot Sushi Sam's Edomata; and Sardinia restaurant La Ciccia and The Liberties Bar & Grill, two San Francisco restaurants not far from the couple's former Dolores Heights residence, all made the cut — and might be some of Zuckerberg's go-tos so long as he's not cutting.