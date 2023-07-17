Threads, the new social platform powered by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, has been dubbed a Twitter "copycat," with Elon Musk even going so far as to threaten Meta with a lawsuit over the engineering of the new social media app.

Now, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is having fun entering the conversation.

Dorsey took to Twitter to share that Zuckerberg had requested to follow him on Threads, to which Dorsey responded with two simple words.

Dorsey's Tweet, which has since been viewed over 7.5. million times, garnered a slew of reactions from followers who were in stitches over the interaction.

Dorsey stepped down from the Board of Directors at Twitter in May 2022, having formally resigned as CEO in November 2021.

Dorsey initially supported Musk's purchase of the company in October 2022 but has since changed his position. On his own Twitter-like spin-off, Bluesky, Dorsey said he believes Musk is not the right person to run the company.

He also added that the Twitter Board "forced the sale" too quickly and that "it all went south" when Musk took over.

He hasn't publicly commented on Threads, which garnered over 100 million new users within its first few days of rollout.

"Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently," Zuckerberg said upon the rollout of Threads.

