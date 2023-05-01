"All we can do now is build something to avoid that ever happening again," Dorsey wrote.

"No."

That was Jack Dorsey's response when he was asked on his app, Bluesky, if Twitter's current owner and CEO, Elon Musk, was right for the job. This is the opposite of his position last year, when he Tweeted: "Elon is the singular solution I trust."

Dorsey added that the board should not have "forced the sale" and that "it all went south."

Dorsey's Bluesky posts were reviewed by CNN and CBS.

Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion and then laid off thousands of employees. The app has experienced outages, glitches, and a whiplash news cycle over verifications and Twitter Blue.

Still, Dorsey deflected any blame for the deal, noting that the board would have accepted the highest offer.

"This is true for every public company," he wrote, adding that the board authorized the deal, not just him, and the other alternatives were "hedge funds and Wall Street activists."

"The company would have never survived as a public company," Dorsey said on the app, per CNN. "I wish it were different."

Bluesky hit the App Store in March, but a code is still needed to set up an account.

