Report: Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Valued At Less Than Half of What He Paid For It Just Days After Sending Frantic Email to Employees at 2:30 A.M.

The billionaire purchased the social media platform for an estimated $44 billion.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Things over at Twitter HQ seem to be in disarray, according to multiple internal documents viewed by Platformer over the past few days.

A leaked memo from last Wednesday, viewed by Platformer's managing editor Zoë Schiffer, revealed that Musk sent an email to employees around 2:30 a.m. telling them that the office was "not optional" while noting that Twitter's HQ in San Francisco was half empty the day prior.

The message was not unexpected, as Musk made it clear almost immediately upon his takeover of the social media platform that he expects employees to work "in office a minimum of 40 hours per week" and that "remote work is no longer allowed unless you have a specific exception."

Related: Elon Musk Slams Twitter Employees With Ultimatum: Prepare to Work 'Extremely Hardcore' or Leave by Thursday

Just days after last week's reminder, another internal memo leaked that shows how ominous things are at Musk's "Twitter 2.0."

According to the internal document, Musk said that employee stock grants are to be based on what he estimated to be a $20 billion valuation for the company — less than half of what he paid for it (an estimated $44 billion) last fall.

Schiffer explained that Musk's ultimate goal is to get Twitter to a $250 billion valuation (tenfold from where it is now) and told employees that there's a "clear but difficult path" to get there, simultaneously nodding to the changes the company has implemented over the past five months.

He also said that Twitter was on the path of an "inverse startup," which would align with the mass layoffs and the arduous hours employees have been working, with some even sleeping inside the office to maximize productivity.

Related: 'First Day of the Rest of Your Life': More Twitter Layoffs Hit, Including Esther Crawford Who Slept In Office In Sleeping Bag

On top of all the internal drama, a lawsuit filed by Twitter at the beginning of the weekend confirmed that part of Twitter's source code (the backend code that runs the platform for use) had been leaked online by a rogue user on internet hosting platform Github.

The filing asked for Github to remove the posting, which it did. It also asked the court to provide personal information (names, IP addresses, phone numbers) associated with the user profile that posted the source code, ironically named "FreeSpeechEnthuisast."

Musk did not publicly comment on either of the leaks.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

The billionaire talked about his early days in Dallas when he was strapped for cash.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business with Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did

Meg Strachan, founder and CEO of lab-grown jewelry company Dorsey, personally packed and shipped every order until she hit $1 million in sales.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Death Tolls Rises Following Chocolate Factory Explosion

Authorities are still investigating the cause of an explosion at a chocolate factory Friday that has led to multiple deaths.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Emily Rella