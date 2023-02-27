'First Day of the Rest of Your Life': More Twitter Layoffs Hit, Including Esther Crawford Who Slept In Office In Sleeping Bag

The latest round of layoffs under Musk are estimated to have affected 10% of the company's remaining workforce.

By Emily Rella

Twitter layoffs have been common since the company was taken over by Elon Musk last October, and the social media giant's latest round is indicative that Twitter owner and CEO won't be stopping anytime soon.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Twitter slashed another 200 workers, roughly 10% of the company's total remaining workforce. It's estimated that the company now has less than 2,000 working employees.

Reports say those affected were product managers, data scientists, and engineers. This was the eighth round of layoffs at Twitter under Musk's guise.

One of those reportedly laid off was Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter who infamously went viral in November after a coworker posted a photo of her sleeping on the floor of the Twitter office in an attempt to "make deadlines."

"We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength & resilience," she wrote on social media at the time in wake of the photo making its rounds. "Building new things at Twitter's scale is very hard to do. I'm lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech."

Though Crawford did not confirm she had been let go (her Twitter bio still read that she was employed by the company as of Monday morning), she did pen a message to followers that seemed to reference those who mocked her during sleeping bag-gate.

Twitter's Slack messaging service was reportedly taken offline a week prior to the layoffs, and employees (both current and former) claimed that Twitter had logged workers out of their corporate email accounts and laptops on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Musk Tweeted a seemingly uplifting message hoping his followers were enjoying their weekends.

"First day of the rest of your life," he penned, in what some have perceived as a cheeky nod to employees that had been let go.

Though Musk did not publicly comment on the layoffs nor confirm a number, Managing Editor at Platform Zoe Schiffer reported that Musk acknowledged the layoffs internally.

Musk came in heavy-handed, axing employees from the beginning of his $44 billion acquisition of the company, including ousting Twitter's former CEO Parag Agrawal within one week of his takeover and losing nearly 66% of workers within the first month.

It's estimated that Twitter has lost over 5,500 employees since last October.
