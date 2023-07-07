'Competition Is Fine, Cheating Is Not': Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads 'Copying' Twitter Threads officially launched Wednesday.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over its new app, Threads.
  • Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, confirmed the news.

The battle between Mark Zuckerberg's Threads and Elon Musk's Twitter is heating up — Twitter is threatening to sue Meta for "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."

A letter written by Twitter's lawyer, Alex Spiro, accused Meta and Threads of using "trade secrets" by hiring dozens of ex-Twitter employees to help build and roll out the new platform, calling it a "copycat" of Twitter's original platform.

"Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta," the letter reads.

Musk confirmed the proposed suit and letter on Twitter, which he bought for $44 billion last fall.

Threads, which has already garnered over 30 million subscribers, has been called a "Twitter copycat" or a "Twitter killer," depending on who you ask. The app allows users to post text (up to 500 characters), photos, and videos.

Andy Stone, director of communications at Meta, addressed the letter in a Thread and denied allegations that the company was hiring former Twitter employees, saying it was "not a thing."

The legal threat is just the latest news in the ongoing feud between Zuckerberg and Musk. Last month, the billionaires took it as far as proposing a cage-fighting match.

"Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently," Zuckerberg said in a Thread of his own when the platform officially launched this week.

Meta was up over 70.8% year-over-year as of Thursday morning.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Lock
A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Lock
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Lock
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Here's How to Turn 4 Bucks Into $1 Billion (If You're Really, Really Lucky)

The combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots top $1 billion this weekend. Are you in?

By Dan Bova
Management

Online Stores Like Amazon Are Robbing Your Brand — Here's How AI Can Stop Them

AI has enormous potential for sellers and vendors on marketplaces. By using AI to learn about customers, adjust rates, optimize pricing and manage inventory, brands can improve their competitive advantage, drive sales and increase overall profitability on online platforms.

By Pavel Podkorytov
Business News

'That's Not What I Want to Invest In': Venture Capitalists Withheld Billions From Startups Last Year — and Neglected One Urgent Category In Particular

U.S. investors financed just over 3,000 startup funding deals last quarter, a significant drop over the year prior.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

If You Want to Be Truly Productive Instead of Just Busy, You Have to Stop Doing This

Busy work ruins your day-to-day. Here's why we have to fight biology to be productive.

By Aytekin Tank
Business News

The Ashley Madison Hack Exposed Cheaters Everywhere. Now Hulu Is Rehashing the Scandal.

Ashley Madison is known for privately connecting people to extramarital affairs, but the website was found to not be as anonymous as it promised.

By Sam Silverman
Green Entrepreneur

'One Giant Step for Cars.' The FAA Clears a $300,000 Flying Vehicle for Take Off.

Alef's Model A allows drivers to 'hop' over obstacles in the road.

By Jonathan Small