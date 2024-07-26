Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business owner, managing your online activities efficiently and securely is crucial for maintaining productivity and protecting your business. The Control D Some Control Plan offers a comprehensive solution with a five-year subscription for just $39.99 (reg. $120)—and an extra $5 off with code CONTROL at checkout.

This plan not only enhances your browsing speed and security but also helps you enforce a productivity schedule, keep your kids safe online, and manage multiple devices with customized rules.

Optimize your online activity.

Control D optimizes your internet connection by blocking ads that can slow things down, helping you get faster browsing speeds. This enables you to work quicker, improving overall efficiency. And with security features, it protects your data and online activities from potential threats, providing peace of mind as you navigate the web.

The internet can be an entertaining place. It's very easy to get sucked down a rabbit hole of trending stories. However, that's a big time waster. Control D allows you to create a productivity schedule that blocks distracting websites and content during work hours to help you stay focused on important tasks and projects.

Since you get access on up to ten devices, you could use Control D at home, too. If you have little ones at home, it provides tools to help your kids navigate the internet safely. Set age-appropriate restrictions and block harmful content to ensure a safe online environment for your children. You can stay informed about your kids' online activities and manage their internet usage.

Well reviewed.

This tool has 5/5 stars on Product Hunt and allows you to switch your location to any of more than 100 worldwide locations, which can help circumvent censorship while traveling.

Don't miss this great deal on five years of Some Control, which is way better than no control.

The Control D Some Control Plan is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $120), and you can get an extra $5 off with code CONTROL at checkout for a best-of-web price.

