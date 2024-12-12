Jalebi.io, an AI-enabled F&B SaaS platform to optimize operations, and Olive Gaea, a climate-tech company leveraging AI to drive decarbonization, have joined forces to provide sustainable, scalable solutions for the global food waste crisis.

UAE-based startups jalebi.io and Olive Gaea have announced a strategic partnership to eliminate inefficiencies in F&B operations while enabling businesses to quantify and mitigate their carbon footprint and monetize their decarbonization efforts.

The partnership, signed at Hub71 in Abu Dhabi brings together jalebi.io's purpose-built technology, designed with seasoned operators to integrate and optimize their in-house supply-chain and inventory management, and Olive Gaea's expertise in measuring and reducing environmental impact.

"This partnership exemplifies how climate-tech and industry-vetted software can effectively tackle one of the fastest growing and most pressing challenges of our time," said Vivek Tripathi, co-founder and CEO of Olive Gaea. "Food waste isn't just an economic strain on businesses; it's a critical environmental crisis. By working with jalebi.io, we're able to provide actionable tools to turn waste into opportunity, creating measurable impact for the F&B sector that unlocks capital and pays back dividends."

Through this collaboration, businesses using jalebi.io's platform will now gain access to advanced tools for tracking and reducing their carbon footprints. This added capability empowers F&B operators to adopt more sustainable practices while positioning themselves competitively in markets where environmental accountability is increasingly valued.

"At jalebi.io, our mission has always been to create smarter, more profitable F&B operations while meaningfully contributing to a healthier planet," said Zohare Haider, co-founder and CEO of jalebi.io. "This unique partnership with Olive Gaea strengthens our ability to deliver real economic and environmental value to the industry, leveraging fit-for-purpose technology to tackle food waste at scale."

