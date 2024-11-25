Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

While multiple industries across the globe have been trying to keep up with the trends and innovations brought forth by advanced technologies, the food and beverage (F&B) industry has been unable to fully unearth the potential that digital transformation offers. And according to Zohare Haider, co-founder and CEO of UAE-based restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and inventory management system Jalebi.io (Jalebi), addressing this particular inability could inadvertently solve the many other inefficiencies ailing the sector. "The inspiration to create Jalebi came from recognizing that while industries like fast-moving consumer goods and automotive have embraced data-driven innovation, F&B remains underserved in terms of intelligent, scalable solutions," Haider says. "We saw the opportunity to fill that gap by developing a platform that not only solves today's problems but future-proofs businesses against tomorrow's challenges. In short, we're not just building a business; we're pioneering an overdue transformation in F&B operations, inventory-out."

Launched in 2021, Jalebi (yes, the same as the popular South Asian sweet!) is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that offers F&B operators a one-stop-shop to automate inventory management, manage suppliers, optimize and synchronize menus and recipes and also receive data-driven insights. "At Jalebi, we set out to address a critical challenge facing F&B operators: the rising complexity of managing food costs while minimizing food waste," explains Haider. "These issues, compounded by inefficient operational processes, inspired us to create a technology-driven solution that simplifies the chaos. Our approach thus focuses on the heart of every F&B business: inventory. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Jalebi empowers operators to automate restocking, accelerate order processing, and gain real-time insights that significantly improve cost efficiency, working capital, and profitability."

To put Jalebi's endeavors into perspective, it is important to first take a look at the state of the global and regional food industries. A 2023 report by US-based market research and analytics platform Allied Market Research shows that "rising cost of raw materials became a significant challenge for businesses in the food and beverages industry." On the other hand, a May 2024 study released in the US-based market research and data platform Global Market Insights points out that "ensuring scalability and cost-effectiveness of production" has become a major point of contention for F&B entities as they strive to adhere to stringent quality standards as well as sustainability goals. But despite these challenges, the F&B industry is poised for growth- closer to home, in the Middle East, it is the UAE that continues to lead and foster growth in the regional market.

Source: Jalebi.io

It is at the cross section of such hurdles and opportunities that Jalebi aims to operate- and it has done so not just in the UAE, but also in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and Canada. "Jalebi stands apart [from its competitors] by offering a leaner, faster-to-implement, and competitively priced alternative to enterprise solutions, while providing a more robust and feature-rich platform than those aimed at small and medium enterprises (SMEs)," Haider adds. "Our inventory-first approach, paired with cutting-edge AI and machine learning, ensures that F&B operators can tackle operational inefficiencies head-on, with real, measurable results."

Offered as a subscription-based model, priced at US$100 per outlet per month that is billed annually, Jalebi's services thus include inventory automation, operational optimization, and AI-driven insights. "Additionally, for fully onboarded clients, we employ a results-driven model based on food cost savings," Haider says. "This approach ensures that our incentives align with our clients' success, driving tangible profitability and sustainability. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce new revenue streams, including PSP and procurement deals, as well as on decarbonization. This will enable us to further unlock financial opportunities for F&B operators, all while enhancing their sustainability efforts."

Such an approach has certainly yielded favorable results for Haider and his team. "Having perfected our platform over two years by co-building with over 50 brands, Jalebi has seen exceptional growth," Haider reveals. "Since launching commercially in 2024, we've experienced a 131% month-on-month growth rate, with a deal flow exceeding $1 million in annual rate of return (ARR) and a waitlist of more than 400 outlets. Moreover, our leadership team is a powerhouse -led by myself and my co-founder Rizwan Ahmed Khan- who bring deep expertise in digital product innovation. Together, we have over 120 years of combined experience across F&B, SaaS, venture building, and technology."

The Jalebi team. Source: Jalebi.io

Financial results apart, the startup has also, already, earned quite a few milestones along the way. "Backed by major players like Techstars [a US-headquartered mentorship-driven accelerator program], Hub71 [a UAE-based business and startup incubator], STC [a leading Saudi-based telco firm that invests in startups], and the MBRIF, we've also earned accolades such as UAE's Future100 award, a number six ranking in Deloitte's Fast50 for impact, as well as Expand North Star's TOP MENA competition. Our immediate goal is to complete our seed round, securing 24 months of runway to reach breakeven, and scaling our revenue to eight-digit ARR. This will pave the way for further rounds, allowing us to accelerate the global impact of our technology."

Jalebi's participation in the MBRIF Innovation Acceleration Program, in particular, has been a welcome move this year. "We chose the MBRIF program because it aligns seamlessly with our vision for growth and innovation," Haider says. "Beyond funding, MBRIF provides unparalleled access to mentorship, market insights, and a network of thought leaders who are shaping the future of the UAE's tech landscape. For us, MBRIF represents a strategic partner in turning our ambitions into reality, offering the right mix of support to scale our platform and make a meaningful impact on the food and beverage industry across the region."

Zohare Haider (left) and Rizwan Ahmed Khan are the co-founders of Jalebi. Source: Jalebi.io

But while Jalebi is certainly soaring ahead at the moment, the journey so far hasn't necessarily been without pitstops. "Navigating a competitive market and managing costs in a high-expense city like Dubai has been quite challenging," the co-founder notes. "Fundraising has also presented its obstacles, given the global economic climate. However, these challenges have only fueled our drive to innovate and strengthen our position in the industry. Dubai's multicultural environment has helped us shape a versatile product that can serve various types of food establishments, from Middle Eastern to Japanese cuisines. Overall, Dubai has been an ideal launchpad for jalebi.io's growth, pushing us to think bigger and act faster."

It is with this mindset, and a commitment to balance technological innovations with human bonds, that Jalebi now gears up for a promising 2025. "We are committed to not just offering tools, but to fundamentally pivot and advance how F&B businesses operate," Haider declares. "Our goal is to be a true partner to food operators, providing technology that addresses their daily challenges and helps them thrive in an increasingly competitive market. However, we never lose sight of the importance of human connection. The food industry is deeply rooted in culture and community, and we strive to keep that spirit alive by building our platform with our customers, not just for them. Every feature is developed based on feedback from real users, ensuring that Jalebi enhances the operational experience without replacing the human touch that defines the industry. And it is precisely this that separates us from your run-of-the-mill players!"