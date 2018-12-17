Entrepreneurs

How Stylists, Dog Walkers and More Are Making Six Figures -- and What You Can Learn From Them
With the right tools and mindset, any solopreneur can earn a six-figure salary.
Chinwe Onyeagoro | 6 min read
The Most Productive Ways to Take (and Give) Feedback
Jack Canfield shares his top tips for handling feedback and making it the most constructive for you.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
You Become a Leader by Inspiring Others to Follow
While well-known CEOs make headlines, they're not always people who inspire others to follow them.
Curt Cronin | 5 min read
23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz

From actors to pop stars and everyone in between, these are some of the big names cashing in on the pot boom.
Patrick Carone | 13 min read
How to Shift Your Mindset from Short-Term Selling to Long-Term Success
If you help others and focus on building meaningful relationships, organic success will follow.
Jeremy Adams | 4 min read
The Hard Truth About Being Impeccable With Your Word
The first step to always keeping your word is being careful what you agree to.
Melissa Dawn | 4 min read
Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success
Start with laser focus.
Sam Parr | 6 min read
You're Busy, Busy, Busy, Right? Here are 3 Mental Health Tips You Probably Need. Now.
You might think that 'mental health' doesn't deserve your time during these hectic holiday weeks. You'd be wrong.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
5 New Year's Resolutions Your Company Should Make for 2019
Forget for the moment the diet and that new hobby you've planned for the new year. First, make sure you're empowering your team.
Shari Buck | 6 min read
Tesla Staff Were Reportedly Told Not to Walk Past Elon Musk's Desk Because of His Wild Firing Rampages
Wired's deep dive on Tesla reports that the Tesla CEO had a habit of going on firing sprees.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 3 min read
