Innovate UK honours exceptional women leading the way in materials, manufacturing, and sustainability.

Innovate UK has launched the Women Innovators in Foundation Industries (WINFI) Awards, an initiative aimed at honoring exceptional women driving progress in materials and manufacturing. These awards shine a spotlight on inspiring individuals whose innovation and leadership are shaping the future of the sector.

The awards offer an opportunity to recognise remarkable contributions in three categories:

The WINFI Awards celebrate excellence in key sectors, ensuring that pioneering women receive the acknowledgment they deserve.

⏰ Deadline for nominations: 17 December

Nominate an inspiring innovator here and help shape the future of foundation industries!