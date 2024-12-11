Get All Access for $5/mo

Recognising Trailblazing Women in Foundation Industries Innovate UK honours exceptional women leading the way in materials, manufacturing, and sustainability.

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Innovate UK
Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation, the UK’s innovation agency.

Innovate UK has launched the Women Innovators in Foundation Industries (WINFI) Awards, an initiative aimed at honoring exceptional women driving progress in materials and manufacturing. These awards shine a spotlight on inspiring individuals whose innovation and leadership are shaping the future of the sector.

The awards offer an opportunity to recognise remarkable contributions in three categories:

  • Rising Star: Highlighting early career professionals within the first 10 years of their journey who are making a significant impact. ?
  • Net Zero Champion: Honoring those who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, leadership, or innovation in advancing the low-carbon agenda. ?
  • Most Collaborative: Recognizing individuals who have successfully fostered collaboration within or across foundation industries. ?

The WINFI Awards celebrate excellence in key sectors, ensuring that pioneering women receive the acknowledgment they deserve.

Deadline for nominations: 17 December

Nominate an inspiring innovator here and help shape the future of foundation industries!

