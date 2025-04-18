Indie Bookstore Goes Viral After Hundreds of Customers Line Up to Help Move Its Inventory to a New Location — One Book at a Time: 'Book Brigade' Serendipity Books is holding its grand opening event on April 26 to coincide with Independent Bookstore Day.

By Erin Davis

In early April, the owner of an independent bookstore in Chelsea, Michigan, told the community that the store, Serendipity Books, was moving around the corner because they were able to "outgrow" their current space due to the immense "community of indie book lovers" in town.

But the move, from Middle Street to Main Street, needed a few more hands to make it happen.

"When I came down the steps of the old store and looked, turned the corner, and I saw this line … I really struggled to hold it together," owner Michelle Tuplin told ABC News.

Related: Entrepreneurs Who Show Up Locally Often Grow Faster — Here's Why

Tuplin, who has owned the store since 2017, said around 300 community members came out on April 13 to help with the move, forming what has since been called the "book brigade."

The story has also gone viral on TikTok, with the store's original post garnering more than 1.7 million views.

@serendipitybooktok POV: your community shows up 300 strong to help move your ENTIRE BOOKSTORE around the corner to your new location. Today was so beautiful thank you Chelsea!!! ??? #fyp #bookbrigade #michiganbookstore #indiebookstore #booktok #shoplocal #community #serendipitybooks ♬ original sound - Serendipity Books

Remarkably, the entire move only took two hours, Tuplin estimates. About 9,100 books were passed by hand by people of all ages around the charming streets that look straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Chelsea is about 60 miles from Detroit and has around 5,300 residents. That means approximately one in 17 town residents came out to help. The store has been in business in the community since 1997.

"I think there was a 6-year-old and then a 91-year-old, so it went over the whole gamut," Tuplin told ABC News. "I think independent bookstores have a really important place in communities, and people feel an ownership, a sense of being a part of a thing, and we wanted to be able to give them that opportunity to help in a meaningful way."

Serendipity Books is holding its grand opening event on April 26 to coincide with Independent Bookstore Day.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Couple Started a Side Hustle to Improve a 'Terribly Made' Bathroom Essential. Now the Business Earns More Than $3 Million a Year.

Michael Fine and Lisa Schulner-Fine launched lifestyle brand Quiet Town in 2016 and have been growing it ever since.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Want to Be the Next CEO of Jack in the Box? You Have to Be Really Good at Fortnite.

The fast food giant and Fortnite have a simple question: Do you have what it takes to be Jack in the Box's next CEO?

By David James
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Social Media

Learn How to Become a Successful Online Content Creator for Only $35

Discover ways to use AI to make viral videos, a successful blog and more, plus the principles behind freelancer and entrepreneur success.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

I've Seen 25 Years of Change in My Career — These 3 Lessons Every Business Owner Should Know

The business world moves fast, and you're already behind if you're not keeping up!

By Cara Sloman