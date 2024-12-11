The holiday season is a whirlwind for entrepreneurs — a time to close out deals, plan for the year ahead and, of course, celebrate with family and friends.

Amid the festivities, however, it's easy to let your fitness and mental sharpness slip. The challenge is finding the balance between relaxation and productivity without losing momentum. Here's a practical guide to navigating the holidays while staying on track physically and mentally.

1. Intentional Indulgence

Being intentional about what you're eating and drinking is key to staying on track. A bit of prioritising may be in order too, but it doesn't have to mean missing out on any of the fun.

Start by reviewing your calendar:

How many events are planned?

Which ones are most important?

What is within your control?

Which events will you enjoy the most?

Once you have an overview, decide at which events you'll give yourself free rein and at which you'll stay disciplined. Planning ahead helps you avoid the pitfalls of spontaneous overindulgence. The goal isn't perfection but balance—making mindful choices about when and how to indulge.

2. Keep Moving

The holiday season often provides extra time, making it the perfect opportunity to prioritise movement. Whether it's going to the gym, taking a family walk, or joining a fitness class, staying active helps maintain both physical health and mental clarity.

A simple and effective habit is to stack activities, such as walking after meals. Just 30 minutes of movement can:

Boost digestion

Improve mood

Increase energy levels

Starting your fitness routine now, rather than waiting for January, gives you a head start and sets a positive tone for the new year.

3. Set Boundaries with Alcohol

By 11:07 a.m., most people in the UK have had their first sip of alcohol on Christmas Day. If alcohol is common at your holiday events, this is an area where you can take control. Instead of trying to avoid it entirely over the festive period, you can plan your consumption strategically:

Reflect on last year: Did you have five glasses of wine at Christmas dinner? This year, aim for four—a manageable improvement. Reserve alcohol for the most meaningful moments. Opt for lower-calorie drinks like spirits with soda water or dry wine. Setting clear boundaries allows you to enjoy your favourite drinks while maintaining control over your health goals.

4. 90/10 Rule

Great results come from making healthy choices consistently – your objective should be to maintain a healthy diet that works towards your objective 90% of the time.

Even with multiple events in a week, strive to keep the quality of your meals high, especially where you can control them. Also consider enjoying good-quality healthy food with your friends and family – you'll notice how much better and more energized you all feel on those days.

5. Avoid Overcompensating for Indulgences

Cutting back on food before or after indulging is a common mistake. However, this approach often backfires, leading to heightened cravings and overeating later. Instead:

Eat balanced meals before events to avoid arriving hungry and overindulging. After indulging, return to your regular routine with nutritious, well-balanced meals. Avoiding the cycle of restriction and bingeing helps maintain steady energy and mood throughout the season.

6. Stay Mentally Sharp

The holidays offer the rare opportunity to unplug, truly relax and recharge mentally. Entrepreneurs often face the dilemma of whether to disconnect completely or stay partially engaged in work. Business owners are rarely able to completely disconnect for more than a few days. Striking a balance can be achieved by: Setting specific work hours, such as 1–2 hours in the morning for emails or planning over the holiday period. Make afternoons screen-free – no laptop, no work phone, no scrolling etc. Watching festive movies on TV is allowed of course!

7. Maintain the Basics of Your Routine

If you work out every day usually, don't stop completely over the holidays – the body (and the mind!) don't respond well to being thrown from one extreme to the other.

The same goes for food – it's important to try to eat three meals a day as far as possible. Temptations have a tendency to pile up as the day progresses, as we become more tired and have more social activities towards evening. Combat this by aiming to always eat a healthy breakfast. Even if lunches and/or dinners are richer than usual, try to make them nutritionally balanced and maintain good portion control.

Why wait for January to reset when you can end the year on a high note? By maintaining fitness, mental clarity and a sense of balance during the holidays, you can step into 2025 with confidence and momentum – relaxed, refreshed and ready to go!