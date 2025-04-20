Get all of your favorite AI assistants in one place under one subscription with 1min.AI.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

How much time could your marketing team save by generating your content with artificial intelligenice (AI)-powered assistance? Gathered estimates from Databox pin it between 25% and 74% of their time.

Your team's productivity could skyrocket with an AI subscription that allows up to 1 million generated words or 1,000 generated images per month. Do it with the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan lifetime subscription, now just $79.97.

Many models, all the assistants

When you subscribe to 1min.AI, you can access multiple AI models and assistants under a single subscription. These include:

OpenAI: GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, GPT-3.5

Anthropic: Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 2.1, Claude Instant 1.2

GoogleAI: Gemini Pro 1.5, Gemini Pro 1.0

MetaAI: Llama 3, Llama 2

MistralAI

Cohere: Command

Midjourney

Stability.ai

Leonardo.Ai

Whether you need to run SEO keyword research questions through Gemini or ChatGPT or get help writing social media posts from Claude, your marketing team has a studio of assistants available in the 1min.AI dashboard to cut their generation time and increase their productivity.

Production numbers alone will increase thanks to the sheer amount of content the 1min.AI subscription permits. With more than 1,000 images or over 35 potential videos available within the subscription credit limits, your team can cover a lot of ground. And if they somehow run down the available 4 million monthly credits, they can earn more by doing helpful things such as leaving reviews or making referrals.

Seize the chance to outfit your team with an entire fleet of AI assistants in the 1min.AI dashboard when you get the Advanced Business Plan lifetime subscription for just $79.97 (reg. $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.