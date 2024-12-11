Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the key questions that franchise prospects have when enquiring about starting their own business is, "What does a typical day as a franchisee look like?" While general responsibilities and tasks may be similar across franchises, each sector – and even each individual – brings unique aspects to the daily routine that are worth considering.

Just two years ago, Jenya Jenkins relocated to the UK from Russia with the hopes of discovering a new challenge to take on. By combining her passion for interior design with her desire to be her own boss, Jenya landed on becoming a Kitchen Makeovers franchisee. Now, after a year of running Kitchen Makeovers Glasgow West, Jenya has got her routine down to a T – and with support from head office, her business is excelling at an impressive rate.

In this article, Jenya shares what a day in the life of a Kitchen Makeovers franchisee looks like, and how by becoming her own boss – alongside her business partner Bruce – she has been able to achieve her dream work-life balance.

Morning motivation

My mornings start at 7am, allowing me to ease into my day with a steady routine. Feeling energised and focused is crucial for tackling the tasks ahead with positivity and motivation.

With my husband often away on business, I help my teenage daughter get ready for school. Once she's off, I take our dog for a walk—a perfect way to get fresh air and a bit of exercise before diving into work.

Catching up

The first thing I do is check emails and respond to client enquiries. This is also when I arrange home visits and connect with my business partner, Bruce. We use this time to make sure everything is running smoothly and map out priorities for the day ahead. Staying proactive keeps communication clear and avoids any misunderstandings.

Home visits

One of the most rewarding parts of my day is visiting clients' homes. Seeing their spaces and discussing how we can bring their vision to life is incredibly fulfilling. These visits are essential for assessing project needs and building strong, personal connections with clients – something Bruce and I value highly in our work.

Client communications

After returning from visits, I focus on sending quotes and invoices to clients. Prompt communication is key to building trust and sets us apart in a trade where customer service hasn't always been a strong point. We pride ourselves on providing a seamless experience for our clients.

Working with suppliers

Supplier relationships are just as vital as client relationships. I dedicate time to placing orders, coordinating deliveries and ensuring that everything aligns with our schedules. This keeps projects moving forward without delays.

Managing finances

Relocating to the UK two years ago meant adjusting to a new financial system, which was a challenge at first. Now, I dedicate an hour daily to finances– half for online banking and half for budgeting and planning, utilising an outsourced function to do so. This consistency ensures our business stays financially healthy and on track.

Marketing and creativity

Digital marketing played a big role in building our client base early on and remains an important tool for us. I spend two to three hours a week creating social media posts, which help to keep our clients informed and engaged. I also love that this is a creative outlet that helps me wind down after a busy day.

At the same time, I've started to think about working with a marketing agency to make this work more efficient and eventually rewarding. I know that being entrepreneur means you must always be pro-active, and I do my best to dedicate at least three hours per week for local community networking and planning business growth.

Preparing for tomorrow

At the end of the day, I review my schedule and plan tasks for the next day. This includes following up with clients and contractors, organising materials and preparing for any meetings or travel.

Winding down

As my own boss, I can prioritise my evenings for family time. Whether it's sharing a meal or simply relaxing together, these moments recharge me and remind me of why I love the balance between work and home life. I also like to escape to the countryside with my family most weekends to enjoy the fresh Scottish air and beautiful scenery, which is good for the soul and mind. I find hiking helps to inspire ideas that I can use in my work life.

"My advice for anyone interested in franchising is to take the leap! You have access to the perfect support system for anyone who has the passion and drive to start their own business but may be apprehensive of their own abilities. I would say to not try and do everything new at once – instead take small steps and they will inevitably lead to great success!" concluded Jenya.