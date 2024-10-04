Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur UK talks to Lucy Shrimpton, founder and franchisor of The Sleep Nanny about the journey of franchising and the lessons learned along the way. Join us as we share insights on building a successful sleep consulting business and empowering others to achieve their dreams.

What factors influenced your decision to franchise the Sleep Nanny model?

After training hundreds of sleep consultants globally, I realised that while many entered this field with passion, they often lacked the business know-how to succeed. I wanted to give them more than just education—I wanted to provide practical tools and 'done-for-you' solutions that would ease their journey. My experiences, such as speaking at The Baby Show, reminded me of how many parents are still in the dark when it comes to understanding their baby's sleep and wellbeing. Franchising became the perfect vehicle to scale this support and create a consistent, high-quality solution across multiple regions.

What initial steps did you take to develop a scalable franchise system?

The foundation was already strong from seven years of running a certification program. I enhanced this by creating a unified brand guideline and a streamlined, repeatable process that every franchisee could follow effortlessly. This removed any guesswork, making it easy to replicate the Sleep Nanny experience while ensuring high standards across all locations.

How do you support franchisees in overcoming common challenges?

We provide robust support that includes continuous training, coaching, and access to a dedicated team. We empower our franchisees by teaching them how to identify and troubleshoot obstacles independently, then guiding them to resolve these challenges in alignment with their personal goals and business vision. This blend of autonomy and support helps them grow with confidence.

What effective marketing strategies should new franchisees implement?

The most important step is for new franchisees to become visible and let their community know they are ready to help. Digital and physical marketing strategies can be powerful, but it's really about building relationships. Being part of events like The Baby Show is a great example—connecting with new parents face-to-face and offering practical advice on sleep creates trust and lasting relationships.

What common misconceptions about franchising should prospective franchisees be aware of?

A common misconception is that franchising limits autonomy, or that franchisees must hand over a large portion of their earnings to the franchisor. In reality, franchising offers a balance: you have the independence of owning your own business while benefiting from the collective strength, guidance, and resources of a supportive team.

What qualities do you seek in ideal franchise candidates?

We look for individuals with a strong drive for self-improvement and a commitment to building their business. While they don't need prior expertise, they should be open to learning and applying what they're taught. Since sleep consulting is a people-centric business, candidates must be personable, empathetic, and genuinely passionate about helping others.

