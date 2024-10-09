Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stephanie Clawson, a leading franchisee at Travel Counsellors, a Manchester based travel agency franchise, shares her journey of establishing her own travel business and the key lessons learned along the way.

From leveraging the support of Travel Counsellors to nurturing a thriving team, Stephanie's story highlights the benefits of franchising.

What were your motivations for wanting to set up your own travel business?

Over the years, various people and experiences have shaped my decision to set up my own travel business. I grew up watching my dad run his own business, and it was through this that I came to understand and appreciate what it was like to work for yourself. Years later, after graduating from university, I worked at Thomas Cook, where I was lucky enough to work in one of their best-performing shops so I had the opportunity to learn from their top sales agents. This, combined with some time travelling around Europe and Mexico, were the final motivations for starting my own travel business.

Which tools proved essential to bringing your business vision to life?

I was only 23 when I started my own business, so I needed all the support I could get. Travel Counsellors were invaluable in this respect, providing me with the essential tools for starting my own business. When I joined, they offered a thorough training and development programme, and following my completion, they provided access to a supportive global community. As well as this, I have been able to benefit from their tech platform and vast supplier base, enabling me to create bespoke and complex travel itineraries for my clients. Their support and tools, paired with my vision and determination, have been key in bringing my business to life.

What are your secrets to success – how did you build and grow your business to where it is today?

I've always been very driven and eager to learn - and I'd say these qualities have been key to my success. In addition, my ability to pivot and adapt have put me in very good stead. After many years as a competitive cheerleader/gymnast whilst growing up, I wanted to support other athletes to have the same opportunities to compete abroad that I had. I started arranging group travel for cheerleading teams, supporting them to attend competitions all around the world. Alongside this, I also set up a luxury travel division, Luxe Adventures, where I send customers to scenic, Instagrammable destinations.

What is your proudest moment so far as a business owner?

There have been so many, but the one that stands out the most was becoming the youngest Travel Counsellor to hit 'Gold' status – a marker of a top-selling travel agent at the company. Also, I'm incredibly proud of how young I was when I first started my business and the progress I have made in the six years since as I have now grown my business to the point where I have a physical office and seven employees. My husband is also part of the business and manages the day-to-day operations.

What has been your biggest source of inspiration?

My parents: they worked incredibly hard, instilling in me a great work ethic and a drive for success. The way they and others influenced me growing up has led me to want to inspire the younger generation. I often visit universities to speak to students about my journey as a young business owner and I hope to encourage them to take the same leap as I did. I truly believe that if you're willing to put in the work, the benefits of starting your own business are limitless.

What are the key factors that have contributed to your decision to invest in a franchise?

Because I was young when I decided to start my own business, investing in a franchise appealed to me as it came with established operations and resources but with the freedom that I was after. Travel Counsellors gave me this and more - the chance to scale my business in a way that suits me, while giving me all the necessary support. At Travel Counsellors, we all get the same opportunity, platform, and tools- it is just down to each individual to make the most of them.

What is the one unexpected lesson you've learned that wasn't covered in the franchise training or manuals?

I never thought that I would have employees and need to manage a team – it's been a big learning curve for me. Becoming an employer has meant picking up new admin tasks and responsibilities like contract updates, accounting and human resources (HR) – and learning so on the job. This is all part of being a business owner.

Is the franchise model a good business model in the UK in 2024, and why?

The franchise model certainly makes it easier to start your own business – however, it's important for anyone considering this route to do their own thorough research into different franchises to find the right fit for them. That's how I found Travel Counsellors and it's been a great experience for me because it aligned with my goals and vision from the start.

