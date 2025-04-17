When Nnamdi Emelifeonwu traded in his corporate law career for the uncertainty of a startup, he wasn't expecting to end up back at his parents' house. But the journey from high-flying lawyer to co-founder and CEO of Definely—a fast-growing legal tech company—is anything but conventional.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"From a young age, I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit," says Emelifeonwu, speaking with the calm resolve of someone who's been tested. "Even during my time as a lawyer, I had a strong desire to build a business." After qualifying, he returned to Nigeria to launch a retail venture. "In hindsight, this venture was not well-conceived," he admits. But that didn't dull his drive. The spark reignited when he met co-founder Feargus Macdaeid. "We recognised a problem he was facing and were determined to find a solution. This endeavor ultimately became the foundation of Definely." That solution? A platform that simplifies the way legal professionals work with complex documents - one Emelifeonwu believes is overdue in an industry notoriously resistant to change.

But ambition alone doesn't shield entrepreneurs from hardship. "It was a significant leap, transitioning from the corporate world to full-time entrepreneurship," he says. "I had underestimated the costs associated with R&D, and my initial savings were depleted much faster than anticipated." That meant tough calls: no salary for two and a half years, and a return to his childhood home after years of living independently. "It was a challenging period, but it taught me valuable lessons about resource management, financial planning, and the realities of starting a business."

Despite these hurdles, Emelifeonwu is clear-eyed about the benefits of starting up in Britain. "The UK presents a favourable environment for entrepreneurs," he says, crediting schemes like SEIS and EIS, tax relief through Entrepreneurial Relief, and R&D tax credits as crucial support mechanisms. "Innovate UK offers grants to fund innovative ideas and projects… The vibrant startup community in London also offers a valuable network… which can be invaluable in combating the loneliness that often accompanies entrepreneurship."

For Definely, staying ahead of industry trends is both a strategy and a necessity. "My background as a former lawyer has provided me with a unique perspective," he explains. That insight, combined with a tech-forward team of engineers, has enabled the company to push boundaries in legal innovation. "I am confident that our team's combined expertise and innovative approach will position Definely as a leader in the legal technology space."

Culture is another area he takes seriously - especially as the company scales toward 100 employees. "It's vital to actively preserve the positive aspects of our culture," Emelifeonwu says. "Creating a workplace where people feel empowered and motivated to do their best work naturally strengthens our culture." Hiring a Head of People is one such move to ensure culture isn't an afterthought.

And what would he tell those tempted to follow in his footsteps? The message is both honest and encouraging. "Entrepreneurship is inherently challenging and not suitable for everyone," he cautions. "That being said, if you have a strong desire to pursue your business idea, I encourage you to take the leap and try."

It's a leap he knows all too well - and one that's beginning to pay off.