The Party Tent Company, known for transforming outdoor spaces into memorable event venues, has embarked on a significant journey into franchising. Founder Iain Griffiths sheds light on the motivations behind this move and evaluates the franchise model's relevance in the UK approaching 2025.

Why franchising?

The impetus for The Party Tent Company's entry into the franchise industry stemmed from a clear and growing demand.

"The original branch in Warrington was receiving calls from far and wide. Scotland, Wales, England and even Northern Ireland for us to go and set a marquee up," Griffiths explains. "It therefore became evident fairly early on that we would be able to take the brand UK wide."

But before diving into franchising, Griffiths wanted to ensure that every aspect of their business model was solid. "I wanted to ensure that all the systems and processes were watertight before I considered franchising." The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges, yet it did not deter their plans. "We started franchising during C-19 which probably wasn't the best time but we kept going with the marketing and as restrictions started to lift we went into partnership with our first franchisees."

Reflecting on the pandemic's impact, Griffiths notes an unforeseen positive outcome. "The COVID-19 crisis changed behaviours and people started to celebrate more at home which, in the long run, helped our business out a bit," he adds. "This shift in consumer behaviour actually bolstered the demand for our services, providing a boost to our expanding franchise network."

The franchise model in 2025

Assessing the franchise model's effectiveness in the UK in 2024, Griffiths is optimistic. "The franchise model is excellent in the UK in 2025" he asserts.

For potential franchisees, this model offers significant advantages. "From a franchisee's perspective, they can buy into a tried and tested model which minimises the risk of going into business and enjoy the support of the franchise network," Griffiths continues. As a result, this reduces the inherent risks of starting a new business and leverages the established systems of the franchisor.

Moreover, Griffiths highlights the financial benefits available to franchisees when he shares that "Franchisees can also qualify for funding on favourable terms when they buy into a franchise." He adds that this access to advantageous funding can provide a crucial edge for new franchisees, helping them establish their businesses more effectively.

The Party Tent Company's strategic move into franchising, shaped by market demand and careful preparation, thus underscores the evolving opportunities within the event planning industry. With a robust franchise model that emphasises support and proven success, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the UK market.