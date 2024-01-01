Nadine Zidani
Nadine Zidani is a sustainability expert, impact entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of MENA Impact. She lives in the UAE, and she is dedicated to supporting the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and driving systemic change in the MENA region through her work and public speaking.
To Tackle Youth Unemployment In The MENA Region, Harnessing Green Skills Is Key
We invite business leaders to rethink their impact from short-term to long-term, and incorporate a regional youth-focused lens into their hiring practices.