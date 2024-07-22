Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ask any business owner what the most important element of commercial success is, and you'll probably get a number of different answers. Some may say a great product or service, others might highlight the importance of a sound marketing and sales strategy, and there may be a few that emphasize the significance of strong leadership and teamwork.

Of course, these are all valid points. Yet, amidst this diversity of perspectives, there's one fundamental element that underpins them all: effective financial management.

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is a company's ultimate asset for growth. They drive a business's sustained success by providing critical financial oversight that aligns financial goals with business objectives.

While some businesses opt for a traditional full-time CFO, others are increasingly unlocking the power of a more flexible solution: the fractional CFO. Unlike their full-time counterparts, fractional CFOs offer tailored expertise on a part-time basis, providing strategic financial guidance without the burden of a long-term commitment or the hefty price tag of a full-time executive.

Many companies are already seeing the value of this. According to a survey by Deloitte, over 80% of mid-market organizations have used or are considering using interim executives. And a separate survey by Clutch revealed that 37% of businesses outsource accounting functions, while tax ranks as the second most outsourced business process at 61%.

What all these companies understand is that high-level financial expertise is critical to business success, and that without it, even the most promising business can falter. But what exactly does a fractional CFO do, and why does your company need one?

Here's a primer.

Increase profits and liquidity

One of the main responsibilities of a CFO is to optimize a company's financial structure and improve cash flow. This is something that too often gets neglected when a company doesn't have access to a finance professional. Attention tends to be directed towards revenue-generating areas like product development and sales, meaning cash flow issues can go unnoticed until they hinder growth opportunities, create bottlenecks with clients or suppliers, or cause more severe problems. In fact, a study by U.S. Bank found that 82% of business failures are due to cash flow issues. Using a fractional CFO, you can ensure your business maintains operational stability, and avoids disruptions from liquidity problems.

Grow a company's value

Beyond managing day-to-day finances, fractional CFOs play a big part in improving the overall value of a company. A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that companies with effective financial oversight experienced a 20–30% higher valuation than those without.

Fractional CFOs do much more than just balance the books. They refine revenue models, identify high-growth opportunities, and streamline operations, which can lead to profit margin improvements of up to 15%, according to data from Deloitte. Additionally, by aligning financial goals with broader business objectives, they help build a sustainable and scalable business model.

Raise capital

This combination of a solid financial foundation and clear growth strategy is vital to attracting investors, and securing the necessary funding to drive expansion. Too often, compa- nies stagnate because they can't attract funding or scale effectively due to a lack of expert financial guidance. A report by CB Insights backs this up. It found that 38% of startups fail because they either run out of cash or fail to raise new capital. Fractional CFOs can help with this. As well as preparing detailed financial projections and crafting persuasive business plans, they are experts at cultivating relationships inside and outside the company, and then leveraging those networks to connect with potential investors. They can also help to identify the best funding option, whether that be a bank loan, venture capital or an initial public offering (IPO), and then securing the best terms through market research and negotiation skills.

Handle mergers, acquisitions, and exits

Navigating mergers, acquisitions, and exits is another area where fractional CFOs bring huge value. Complex transactions like these require skillsets that often go beyond the capabilities of typical in-house teams. According to Harvard Business Review, between 70% and 90% of all mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fail to achieve their projected goals, largely due to poor financial planning and integration. Fractional CFOs play a pivotal role in overcoming these challenges by conducting comprehensive financial analyses, and ensuring all potential risks are assessed before any deal is made. They also help to structure the transaction in a way that maximizes value and aligns with the company's long-term objectives. In the case of exits, whether through a sale or an IPO, a fractional CFO ensures that the company is financially attractive to buyers or the public market. They can oversee the preparation of detailed financial documents, ensure regulatory compliance, and manage the financial narrative presented to potential buyers or investors.

Ensure compliance and correct financial reporting

Investors and stakeholders thrive on transparency. Fractional CFOs foster trust by ensuring financial reports are accurate, transparent, timely, and clear, fixing any anomalies if necessary. They're also tax optimization wizards, helping navigate tax codes, and legally minimize a company's tax burden. This includes ensuring accounting and tax compliance and optimizing processes within the department, including hiring, training and managing people.

Why choose a fractional CFO over a permanent hire?

The proficiencies summarized above are just some of the diverse attributes fractional CFOs bring to the table. Beyond these specialized skills, they also handle all core financial needs such as budgeting, resource allocation, financial reporting, and development of key performance indicators (KPIs). One of the great advantages of a fractional CFO over the full-time equivalent is that they usually possess a more diverse skillset, having often worked with multiple clients across various industries and business stages. This cross-functional expertise is invaluable for businesses looking to grow and adapt in a dynamic market. A fractional CFO can also integrate seamlessly into your current finance team without needing to be there eight hours a day. Most of their critical contributions are not day-to-day operational tasks anyway; so, it doesn't make sense to hire a full-time CFO.

Instead, with a fractional CFO, you can access high-level financial expertise as needed tailoring their involvement up or down based on your company's current demands. This flexibility ensures you receive the right level of support when you need it, without the long-term commitment and expense of a permanent hire. This lower cost is perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of CFOs. You can expect to pay only 25–40% of what you would for a full-time CFO. This lower cost democratizes access to professional financial management, allowing smaller companies to benefit from the same high-level expertise and strategic insight that large multinationals enjoy. Levelling the playing field enables them to compete more effectively in the market. This, combined with the flexibility to scale involvement based on demand, makes fractional CFOs an ideal solution for companies aiming for growth without the financial burden of a permanent hire.

Don't get left behind. As more businesses turn to fractional CFOs for strategic financial leadership, now is the time to join this forward-thinking movement. By adopting this model, you'll ensure your company benefits from top-tier financial expertise, while remaining agile and cost-effective. The advantages are clear, and the trend is undeniable–fractional CFOs are the key to unlocking your company's full potential.

