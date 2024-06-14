Get All Access for $5/mo

Connecting Strategy With Purpose: A Shared Vision For Dubai's Quality Of Life The unveiling of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 marks a new era in the Emirate that is focused on prioritizing resident well-being and happiness.

By Dr. Petar Stojanov

Shutterstock.com

Following a recent announcement by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the unveiling of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 marks a new era in the Emirate that is focused on prioritizing resident well-being and happiness. With over 200 transformative projects and initiatives planned, this strategy underscores a commitment to creating a city where quality of life is paramount.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the strategy aims to establish Dubai as a global leader in quality of life, and enhance its status as the world's preferred destination to live, work, and visit. Sheikh Hamdan emphasized that the well-being of individuals is the ultimate objective of Dubai's development plans, as well as the primary criterion for the success of government programs.

This strategic vision resonates deeply with the core values and mission of forward-thinking entrepreneurs like Dr. Adil Alzarooni, a prominent Emirati businessman who has been creating businesses dedicated to improving people's quality of life for over two decades. From his early days as a young laundry business owner, to his current role as CEO of Al Zarooni Emirates Investments (ZEI) and founder of Citizens School, Dr. Alzarooni's portfolio of businesses demonstrates a passion for fostering positive change and societal advancement. Central to Dr. Alzarooni's purpose is the improvement of people's quality of life- a theme that threads through all his entrepreneurial ventures.

Dr. Adil Alzarooni. Image courtesy Created by Black.

One of the key pillars of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 is the emphasis on recreation and parks. Dr. Alzarooni's initiatives include investments in Manzil Healthcare as well as a commitment to promoting fitness and wellness through his SocialGYM venture, converging with Dubai's strategy to create vibrant and engaging spaces that enhance community well-being. Education is another critical area where Dr. Alzarooni aims to create impact. His founding of Citizens School underscores his belief in transforming traditional education models to empower students with entrepreneurial skills and a growth mindset. Dr. Alzarooni's vision for Citizens School is to provide students with the tools and opportunities to succeed in their careers, thereby enhancing their overall quality of life. This vision parallels Dubai's commitment to fostering a knowledgeable and resilient workforce equipped for the challenges of the future.

In a recent conference, Dr. Alzarooni revealed his latest project, LivingQ, a new real estate project aimed at enhancing quality of life in Dubai. "With LivingQ, we're pioneering a concept we call the 'living quotient,' akin to the intelligence quotient (IQ), but focused on measuring and improving the quality of life," Dr. Alzarooni explained. "Our goal is to create a tangible, actionable metric for living quality that can be assessed and enhanced in real-time. This approach brings quality of life from an intangible concept to a tangible, definable, and scientifically measurable factor of human experience." He also noted, "Quality of life and happiness shouldn't be abstract notions tied to an uncertain future, they should be measurable and influenceable in the present. Through LivingQ, we aim to provide spaces that foster well-being, community engagement, and overall life satisfaction for all residents."

The intersection of Dr. Alzarooni's vision with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy underscores a shared commitment to creating a city that prioritizes the well-being, happiness, and prosperity of its residents. By aligning vision with action, Dr. Alzarooni's entrepreneurial endeavors demonstrate the transformative power of first principles thinking, coupled with strategic investments in sectors that directly impact people's lives. As Dubai continues its journey towards becoming a global hub for innovation and well-being, leaders like Dr. Alzarooni play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the city, and ensuring that quality of life remains at the heart of its development agenda.

Through collaboration and shared commitment, the convergence of individual passion and strategic vision paves the way for a future, where every resident can thrive and flourish in a city that truly values the well-being of its inhabitants.

Dr. Petar Stojanov

Managing Partner, Created By Black

A quantum physicist turned innovation and communications consultant, Dr. Petar Stojanov has dedicated his career to advising governments and multinationals on emerging technologies, accelerating national talent, and building innovation portfolios with significant human and commercial impacts. As Managing Partner of Created By Black, a creative and communications advisory, his team helps brands develop their voice and deliver results. Dr. Stojanov writes and speaks on entrepreneurship, education, and innovation.

