Dr. Petar Stojanov
Partner, Innovation and Future Strategy, Black
Dr. Petar Stojanov leads the Innovation and Future Strategy practice at Black, a global design and innovation advisory. A quantum physicist turned future strategy expert, his team advises governments and organisations to develop regulatory and policy frameworks around disruptive technologies, accelerate talent, and build innovation portfolios with tangible human and commercial impact extending into the billions.
Latest
The Future Of Mega-Events: How Remote Work Technologies Could Enhance The Global Reach of Expo 2020 Dubai
"Imagine a complete scale reproduction of the entire Expo 2020 Dubai site -down to the smallest detail- and unhampered by the rules of reality. Want to instantly teleport your virtual avatar from the Australian Pavilion to Al Wasl Square? It's just a mouse click away."
Building A Better Mindset To Deal with Uncertainty: The How-To
We need a level of thinking and a class of ideas that become better in cases of uncertainty.
Five Tips For Corporate Professionals Moving Into Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship is a wholly different beast than the corporate world, for the reason that startups are not simply smaller versions of large companies.