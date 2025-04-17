'People Think I'm Crazy for Doing This': Fyre Festival 2 Has Been Postponed — Again The event was supposed to begin in Mexico in late May.

By Erin Davis

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me a third time?

Concert goers who purchased tickets to Fyre Festival 2, which was supposedly taking place from May 30 to June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, received an email this week that the event isn't happening, per ABC News.

"The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced," the message reads. "We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

Billy McFarland, the festival's organizer, was convicted of wire fraud in 2018 for the infamous Fyre Fest disaster in the Bahamas in 2017. The scandal led to numerous documentaries and McFarland spending four years in prison.

Tickets for this version of Fyre Festival 2 went on sale in February with "FYRE Festival 2 is real" branding starting at $1,400.

"I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again," McFarland said when sales started.

But plans quickly unraveled (again) when officials in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, said last month that there was nothing on the books suggesting this event was happening.

"The municipal government of Playa del Carmen informs that no event with that name will be held in our city," officials said in a statement.

Still, McFarland fought back on Instagram last week, claiming they had been working with the government and posted screenshots of what he said were receipts of the correspondence.

No comment from McFarland on the postponement news.

However, this is not the first "Fyre Festival 2."

First, there was "FYRE II," an event that was supposed to take place on a boat in The Hamptons, New York. Entrepreneur had viewed messages in summer 2023 from McFarland sent to "FYRE VIPs" canceling that event, "due to [the] imminent announcement/plans for a much larger FYRE II."

Then, in August 2023, tickets went on sale for what was supposed to be the Fyre Festival 2, taking place in December 2024 in the Caribbean. Those ticket prices ranged from $799 to $7,999.

That event was also canceled.

Fool me four times?

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

