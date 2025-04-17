Chili's Is Taking Aim at McDonald's (Again) With a New, Quarter Pounder-Like Burger: 'A Fast Food Flavor Profile Our Guests Will Recognize' Chili's continues its attempts to eat McDonald's lunch with the release of its new Big QP burger.

By David James

Chili's announced a new burger Thursday with a recipe and name that might sound a little familiar: the Big QP burger. It sounds like McDonald's Quarter Pounder, and pretty much has the same toppings: two slices of American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and diced onions.

However, per the company's release, the Big QP has something its counterpart doesn't — 85% more beef, making it "more value-packed" than Mickey D's classic.

Related: 'Gen Z Is Obsessed': Chili's Sales Are Skyrocketing Thanks to the Triple Dipper and Turbo Chefs

"We believe Chili's 3 For Me menu, starting at just $10.99, has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, in the release.

The deal is paired with bottomless chips and salsa, fries, and unlimited fountain drinks. Chili's claims it offers "a dining experience that's less expensive than a comparable meal at McDonald's."

CNN notes that this is the second time Chili's has made a run at McDonald's. In 2024, they added a Big Mac-like burger called the Big Smasher to their menu, and accompanied it with a shade-throwing ad campaign that declared, "See ya later, tiny drive-thru burger."

The Big Smasher gambit paid off, reports CNN, bringing a 15% jump in same-store sales.

Chili's marketing department is working overtime — and with great success — keeping their brand in the hearts and minds (and stomachs) of its customers. Earlier this month, the company opened a "Scranton Branch," playing off the popularity of an episode of The Office where Pam declares, "I feel God in this Chili's tonight."

"We've seen the brand come to life on screen through the years, and that includes being tied to Scranton despite never having a location there," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "That changes this year with our newest restaurant."

Related: Is Chili's Cheaper Than McDonald's? Viral TikTok Says Yes.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'People Think I'm Crazy for Doing This': Fyre Festival 2 Has Been Postponed — Again

The event was supposed to begin in Mexico in late May.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

It's Time to 'Choose Better' — Inside BODYARMOR's Play for the Sports Drink Crown

BODYARMOR's new 'Choose Better' campaign is tapping stars like Joe Burrow and Sabrina Ionescu to help with its rebrand. The brand is focusing on authenticity and Kobe Bryant's legacy as it debuts new packaging, reduced-sugar options and products to reflect smarter hydration choices.

By Leo Zevin
Leadership

How Successful Leaders Get More Done in Less Time

The most successful leaders don't work longer; they manage their time with intention. Here's how to master time-blocking, prioritization and delegation to get more done in less time.

By Cyrus Claffey
Data & Recovery

The $50 Software That Could Save Your Business One Day

Because losing your entire email history shouldn't be part of your growth strategy.

By Entrepreneur Store
By Sherin Shibu