Chili's continues its attempts to eat McDonald's lunch with the release of its new Big QP burger.

Chili's announced a new burger Thursday with a recipe and name that might sound a little familiar: the Big QP burger. It sounds like McDonald's Quarter Pounder, and pretty much has the same toppings: two slices of American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and diced onions.

However, per the company's release, the Big QP has something its counterpart doesn't — 85% more beef, making it "more value-packed" than Mickey D's classic.

Related: 'Gen Z Is Obsessed': Chili's Sales Are Skyrocketing Thanks to the Triple Dipper and Turbo Chefs

"We believe Chili's 3 For Me menu, starting at just $10.99, has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, in the release.

The deal is paired with bottomless chips and salsa, fries, and unlimited fountain drinks. Chili's claims it offers "a dining experience that's less expensive than a comparable meal at McDonald's."

CNN notes that this is the second time Chili's has made a run at McDonald's. In 2024, they added a Big Mac-like burger called the Big Smasher to their menu, and accompanied it with a shade-throwing ad campaign that declared, "See ya later, tiny drive-thru burger."

The Big Smasher gambit paid off, reports CNN, bringing a 15% jump in same-store sales.

Chili's marketing department is working overtime — and with great success — keeping their brand in the hearts and minds (and stomachs) of its customers. Earlier this month, the company opened a "Scranton Branch," playing off the popularity of an episode of The Office where Pam declares, "I feel God in this Chili's tonight."

"We've seen the brand come to life on screen through the years, and that includes being tied to Scranton despite never having a location there," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "That changes this year with our newest restaurant."

Related: Is Chili's Cheaper Than McDonald's? Viral TikTok Says Yes.