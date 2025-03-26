'I Feel God in This Chili's': A Classic Episode of 'The Office' Inspired the Chain to Open a Throwback Restaurant Near Scranton Chili's is opening its first-ever "Scranton Branch," a new, permanent restaurant near the real town where the fictional show was based.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Chili's is finally coming to Scranton, and the newest location will feature throwbacks to "The Office" 20 years after the show's U.S. debut.
  • The restaurant is also bringing back the Awesome Blossom.
  • The new location opens on April 7.
Chili's
Actors Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery from the U.S.-version of the TV series pose in the new Chili's.

Chili's website proudly displays one of its early pop culture moments from the U.S. version of "The Office" — there is a 2005 bullet that says: "Fans of NBC's The Office learned what it means to 'feel God in this Chili's'" with a picture of Steve Carell's character, Michael Scott.

Twenty years later, Chili's is opening its first-ever "Scranton Branch," a new, permanent restaurant near the real town where the fictional show was based, featuring throwback (2000s, if you want to feel old) decor, artwork, and menu items, including the Awesome Blossom, a deep-fried onion cut into a blossom shape, which left menus in 2008 but will make a reappearance at the new spot.

"We've seen the brand come to life on screen through the years, and that includes being tied to Scranton despite never having a location there," said George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "That changes this year with our newest restaurant."

Chili's sales have grown over the last year as the brand has become popular with Gen Z on social media.

Its parent company, Dallas-based Brinker International, announced in an earnings call in January that sales at restaurants open for at least a year increased by 31% last quarter—and double-digit sales growth has been steady for three straight quarters. The company said foot traffic increased 20% last quarter.

"For decades, Chili's has inserted itself in culture – introducing the now-famous Baby Back Ribs jingle, and most recently unleashing Triple Dipper cheese pulls on TikTok," Felix said.

Chili's has around 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries.

The new restaurant opens on April 7 and is located at 3905 Commerce Blvd, Dickson City, PA 18519.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

