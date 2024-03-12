⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Chili's Customer Goes Viral After Claiming 3-Item Meal Is Cheaper Than McDonald's A TikTok blaming "price gouging" has reached over 1.2 million views.

entrepreneur daily

As fast food prices continue to skyrocket, many customers have taken to social media to complain — and some are finding affordable options in unexpected places.

In a viral TikTok that's been viewed over 1.2 million times, Eason Trbojevic said that dining at his local Chili's is now cheaper than popping into McDonald's.

Trbojevic blamed alleged "price gouging" as his reason for leaving fast food behind and shared that the "3 for Me" deal at Chili's, allows customers to choose an appetizer, drink, and meal for around $11. (According to Chili's website, the deal starts at $10.99.)

"You get your drink, your little chips, your cheeseburger, and your french fries," he tells viewers. A text overlay that reads: "Chili's is cheaper than McDonald's, yet no one is here."

Some commenters were "stunned" to find out how much cheaper the bill was at Chili's.

"Def prefer these chain restaurants," one wrote. "I go to Applebee's and spend less than McDonald's."

"A sit-down is now the same prices as drive-thru here, too," another said.

It is unclear which McDonald's Trbojevic previously went to, but the chain offers a $1 $2 $3 menu, which theoretically could offer a lower-priced meal than Chili's.

McDonald's has been under scrutiny lately as customers have accused the Golden Arches of unaffordable prices.

Though an estimated 93% of McDonald's 38,000 locations are franchised, and franchisees can set prices based on the store's location and the demand, an overall increase in prices has led the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski to promise more "affordability" in the months ahead.

"I think what you're going to see as you head into 2024 is probably more attention to what I would describe as affordability," Kempczinski said on an earnings call last month after a sales miss in Q1 2024 due to higher menu prices.

The chain raised prices by an estimated 10% by the end of 2023.

Last summer, a rest-stop location of McDonald's in Darien, Connecticut went viral after a customer found exposed the higher-than-normal menu prices which included a 10-piece McNugget order for a sky-high $18.29 and a McCrispy sandwich for $17.99.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
