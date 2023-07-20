The McDonald's is located at a rest stop in Darien, Connecticut.

A McDonald's at a rest stop in Connecticut is catching heat for its prices on menu staples.

Located off Interstate 95 southbound in Darien, Connecticut, the McDonald's at the SB Service Plaza is going viral after a photo of the location's menu started making rounds on Twitter.

In a Tweet that's been viewed over 314,800 times, Sam Learner posted a McDonald's menu with astronomical prices, including a 10-piece McNugget for $18.29, a McCrispy sandwich for $17.99 and a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese for a whopping $18.99.

This was at a rest stop, but these McDonald's prices are nuts right??? pic.twitter.com/0qq8Ima3ZA — Sam Learner (@sam_learner) July 18, 2023

"These McDonald's prices are nuts right," Learner wrote alongside the image.

Many couldn't believe the prices, while others chalked the inflated prices up to an airport-like effect where prices are raised in order to make up for astronomical rent.

Yes it's nuts. But! How much is the rent for his location at this rest stop. That's probably where the money is going. — Mlle Murray (@mllemurray) July 20, 2023

That cannot be right. — Claire Bushey (@Claire_Bushey) July 18, 2023

They keep telling us inflation has cooled but not to those of us who experience these prices. — Stephen C. Fehr (@scfehr1) July 18, 2023

Highway Rest Stops and Airport locations gouge their prices because 50-70% of their revenue is taken for rent — Matthew Sampson (LONDON 8/26-28) (@madrocker91) July 20, 2023

McDonald's estimates that 93% of its 38,000 locations worldwide are franchised, meaning that franchisees have the liberty to set their own prices based on location and demand.

Darien, where this particular McDonald's is located, has an average household income of $424,355.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.