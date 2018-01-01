Laura Plimpton

6 Ways to Save Your Shirt
6 Ways to Save Your Shirt

Should you decide to skip an attorney, this excerpt will provide invaluable assistance to achieve successful business contracts.
13 min read
Do You Know Where Your Contracts Are?
Do You Know Where Your Contracts Are?

Contract management software can prevent violations, improve accessibility and save both time and money.
4 min read
Bulletproof Terms for Every Contract
Bulletproof Terms for Every Contract

These 23 must-include terms will help prevent an attack on any contract you establish.
15+ min read
The Law of Contracting Electronically
The Law of Contracting Electronically

Is your agreement through e-mail legally binding? Find out what kind of online communication constitutes a legal contract.
9 min read
Secrets to a Successful Business Contract
Secrets to a Successful Business Contract

Learn how correctly using names in a contract can help financially protect you and your company.
11 min read
