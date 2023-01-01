Co-founder and Director of Scalo Technologies

Abdumalik Mirakhmedov is an entrepreneur and investor committed to growing technologically advanced and industry-specific products across the areas of high-performance computing (HPC), software-as-a-service (SaaS), artificial intelligence (Al), and gaming.

Since 2020, he has served as the co-founder and Director of Scalo Technologies, now based in Dubai, which helps startup founders to build impactful technology companies, and generate sustainable growth across key sectors of the global digital economy.

Among Scalo Technologies’ investments are Megarender.com, a cloud rendering service for designers, architects and animation studios, Voctiv, a deep tech specialist that helps companies build AI-powered contact centres, Noah, an all-in-one money app to pay, save, earn, and Handl, which transforms documents into actionable data with the power of machine learning.

Abdumalik is also the founder and Executive President of Genesis Digital Assets, one of the world’s largest and most experienced Bitcoin mining companies.

Abdumalik previously served as a C-level executive at a number of international companies. These included leading mineral resources trader ATK Holdings, a joint venture between himself and Trafigura, and ENRC Marketing AG, a diversified natural resources producer of iron ore, coal, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous metals.

Born in Uzbekistan, he graduated from the University of Essex in the UK with a degree in economics, and he is fluent in English, Chinese, and Russian.

He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kzhol, a charity foundation engaged in rehabilitating children with neuroorthopedic diseases from low-income families and infant orphanages. Since 2011, 7,500 children with cerebral palsy have undergone comprehensive rehabilitation with the foundation’s help.

Abdumalik is also founder of the Mirakhmedov Foundation, which delivers clean drinking water into rural communities in many countries, while also providing medical treatment and social care to families in need.