Boundaries are important in any aspect of life, whether personal or professional. As an entrepreneur, maintaining clear boundaries between your business and personal life could be crucial for productivity, work-life balance, and peace of mind.

Running a business often means your phone constantly buzzes with calls and texts from clients, partners, and suppliers. With Hushed, you can easily keep your business communications separate from your personal ones. This helps you maintain professionalism and ensures your personal time with family remains undisturbed.

The Hushed Private Phone Line offers a practical and affordable solution. For a one-time payment of just $24.99, you can secure a lifetime subscription to this second phone number app, designed to streamline your communications and guard your privacy. You can even score an extra $5 off with code HUSHED at checkout.

Hushed works through an app on your phone from which you can make calls and text while hiding your personal phone number. This plan gives you access to a combination of 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes every year for life.

You get to pick the area code of the second number you get from hundreds of area codes in the U.S. and Canada. This can be helpful if you'd like your number to show up a certain way to your associates.

This lifetime access also allows you to use WiFi or data while you talk to side-step service charges. In addition, you'll be able to set up customized voicemail and personalized call-forwarding settings.

With 4.7/5 stars online, this second phone number can be an essential tool for entrepreneurs who need to maintain professional boundaries and streamline their communications.

