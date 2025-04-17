Because losing your entire email history shouldn't be part of your growth strategy.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today's age, most professionals and business leaders understand the importance of backing up their devices—files, contracts, and documents are routinely stored in the cloud. However, one critical area is often overlooked: emails.

Email isn't just communication, it's your paper trail—your record of deals, invoices, approvals, strategy, and client history. A crash, deletion, or security breach could erase years of essential communication.

That's why Mail Backup X has become the email backup software trusted by more than 42,000 businesses worldwide. For a one-time $49.99 payment, ensure your emails are backed up for life (reg. $179).

How Mail Backup X works

This powerful software makes it easy to back up, archive, and restore emails across platforms like Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Exchange, Office 365, and more. Choose whether to save backups locally or use your preferred cloud service.

All files are compressed to save about three times the usual space. Everything is also secured with AES 256-bit encryption, so nothing is vulnerable to prying eyes who want to get hold of your information, the company says.

When you eventually need to retrieve information, you can rest assured that you took precautions before disaster struck. Need to recover a lost thread from two years ago? Or keep tabs on multiple business accounts from one place? Mail Backup X offers a searchable archive that lets you manage and retrieve emails quickly.

Why this deal is worth it

In a world where clients expect instant answers and flawless records, saying, "I lost that email," just doesn't cut it. Mail Backup X is the kind of email protection software that serious professionals use—one that shows you're organized, proactive, and prepared. It's not just about recovering data—it's about maintaining trust, control, and continuity.

Get your Mail Backup X lifetime subscription here for $49.99 (reg. $179).

Mail Backup X Individual Edition: Lifetime Subscription - $49.99



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.