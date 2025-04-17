BODYARMOR's new 'Choose Better' campaign is tapping stars like Joe Burrow and Sabrina Ionescu to help with its rebrand. The brand is focusing on authenticity and Kobe Bryant's legacy as it debuts new packaging, reduced-sugar options and products to reflect smarter hydration choices.

Everybody wanted to be like Mike — once upon a time. Gatorade's legendary 1991 ad campaign featuring Michael Jordan didn't just sell a drink; it ignited a movement, inspiring athletes, captivating marketers and cementing Jordan's place as a global icon. The jingle still echoes in the minds of '90s kids, a nostalgic anthem of an era when one brand reigned supreme.

But dominance never lasts forever. Now, Gatorade's fiercest rival, BODYARMOR, is launching its own "Choose Better" campaign, enlisting the next generation of sports icons to redefine the game — and perhaps, dethrone the king.

Back in '91, when Be Like Mike played during every commercial break of Friends and Seinfeld, Gatorade was the undisputed pioneer of the growing sports drink industry. Today, the industry has exploded into a fragmented, billion-dollar global market, with hundreds of brands vying for dominance. And who better to have on your side in a competition than some of the world's fiercest athletes?

For this game-changing campaign, BODYARMOR has assembled an all-star roster of signed athletes, featuring Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, among others.

Better choices

The campaign highlights the power of making "better choices," showcasing the connection between healthy living and peak performance. The bold, fast-paced commercials depict athletes pushing through grueling workouts, pausing to refuel with a cold BODYARMOR before getting right back at it.

Campaigns like this don't succeed because of big names — they work because of authenticity.

"BODYARMOR is about being better every day," Burrow says to Entrepreneur. "That's exactly what I try to do. Our messaging aligns perfectly."

Burrow isn't one to work with companies he doesn't believe in.

"I'm not sure you ever fully get used to being on camera so much and seeing yourself everywhere," the QB says. "I keep my partnerships very limited because, honestly, this [interviewing] can be uncomfortable for me at times. I want to ensure the people I partner with share my values. That's why this one feels like the perfect fit for me."

He's not just saying the lines either; Burrow genuinely uses the product, carrying hydration packets with him daily. "I'm kind of a walking spokesperson," he laughs.

Kobe Bryant's contributions

Burrow's NFL peer, Ceedee Lamb, agrees with the message as well, but another factor contributed to his decision to work with BODYARMOR.

"Kobe was my favorite player," the Cowboys receiver shared. "I knew that he was a part of this, and I wanted to contribute."

Of course, the 'Kobe' Lamb is referring to is the black mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, who was as dominant off the court as he was on it. Bryant invested early in BODYARMOR back in 2013, securing a 10% stake in the company for $6 million. That 10% is now worth over half a billion dollars, though the Lakers legend tragically didn't live to spend it.

Lamb isn't the only Kobe fan on BODYARMOR's roster. Sabrina Ionescu knew him personally before his passing. She has spoken about Bryant's mentorship, particularly how he instilled in her the importance of meticulous preparation and attention to detail. One of those details is what you put in your body.

"I think it's huge to understand what's inside the drink," Ionescu says. "You can clearly see there are no artificial dyes, just natural flavors and sweeteners."

Lamb echoed this sentiment, adding, "I drink it every day. Naturally, I feel better. In the middle of the night, when you need something to quench your thirst, I promise you, if you have one of these, you'll go right back to sleep."

Each of these athletes has a demanding career that dictates how they spend their time. Yet, in today's sports landscape, there's a growing desire and expectation for them to be more than just a name on a jersey.

"There are two sides to every story," Ionescu says. "Who you are as an athlete and who you are off the court. Obviously, on the court, you want to be known as a winner, but I want to carry that same mindset into who I am off the court as well."

BODYARMOR products will now include updated packaging, new colors, fruit imagery and clearer distinctions between sub-brands.

The company is also reducing sugar in select products, enhancing their LYTE line with added nutrients, and introducing new products like Flash I.V. Zero and BODYARMOR CHILL.